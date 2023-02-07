The annual Senior Bowl is finally concluded. Jim Nagy, along with his team, put together another superb display of this year’s up-and-coming talent. This year the National team won against the American team, 27-10, on Saturday in Alabama. For the prospects invited it was a tough week of practices, media attention and getting to finally meet NFL head coaches and owners. So who performed well at Mobile that could one day be walking out in a Cowboys uniform?

Jake Haener, QB

Haener joins the long list of players like Justin Herbert and Dak Prescott to win the Senior Bowl MVP award. All week the quarterbacks have been hot and cold, even during the game most of the position group was frustrating to watch. Even though Haener finished with the best outcome from the week, he still had some bad throws during the game. Heaner did enough to earn the MVP award on some pretty deep passes and showing good poise under pressure. It’s fairly certain given the talk around Dallas, along with situation with the backup role at quarterback this year, the Cowboys will look at the position in the draft on day three.

The Fresno State QB’s stock is RISING pic.twitter.com/cftWrBVB3d — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) February 4, 2023

Eric Gray, RB

He impressed in practice all week, and in the game itself he managed to flash when he got the chance. Gray finished the game with five carries for 17 yards and three receptions for 13 yards. What Gray managed to showcase with his ball skills was making defenders miss and his ball carrying ability. His stock is up after the week.

Eric Gray channeling his Eric Metcalf on the outside pic.twitter.com/iGSjoh3PFJ — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 2, 2023

Tyjae Spears, RB

Spears may have made one of the biggest jumps from the week of practice and during the game. His elusiveness and sharp routes to get open all week have been nothing short of impressive. On Saturday Spears finalized his week with three receptions for 15 yards.

Evan Hull, RB

His week peaked early in the practice period and slowly cooled as it continued. During the game however, Hull was the most productive running back and proved the most at his position. His speed, quickness and consistent running of the ball was great to watch. Scouts and fans will certainly be looking back over his game tape after the performance he put on during the competition. He managed to run for over 70 yards on just ten carries.

Northwestern’s Evan Hull takes it 24 yards on the first play of the Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/iIpwbeYBrA — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) February 4, 2023

Michael Wilson, WR

Wilson spent a college career missing more games than he did playing, but his week at Mobile has put his name on the map. All week his practices were solid, his routes were crisp and sharp. There is also his special teams ability as a gunner, adding more to his value. On Saturday, Wilson made some highlight catches and caught four passes for 76 yards.

Jayden Reed, WR

He was National team’s Practice Player-of-Week, as voted for by players and coaches. Reed has made a name for himself with some of the best route running at the Senior Bowl. He made some tough boundary receptions, but what will also raise his stock after the week will be his versatility as a receiver and special teams appeal.

Payne Durham, TE

Payne made two catches for 24 yards during the game and all week had been steady as a receiver. What was most impressive though was his blocking ability and how he helped in the run game. Another riser from the week.

O’Cyrus Torrence, OG

The big man up front had been splashing highlights in practice all week. During the game Torrence kept himself effective in the run game, using his overall strength and hand strength to move defenders off the ball. His athleticism to get into the second level was impressive, hitting linebackers to create more space for the runner.

Will McDonald IV, DE

His athleticism and long reach has been the most noteworthy watch all week. McDonald spent all game hovering around the ball carrier and putting pressure on the opposition in the backfield. One of the best defensive standouts during the game.

Will McDonald IV bending the edge and bursting to the QB on the first rep of team practice pic.twitter.com/M3z5ka0EvX — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) January 31, 2023

Keeanu Benton, NT

A nose tackle is in order for the Dallas Cowboys and Benton has been the name to watch at the Senior Bowl. His explosiveness and burst off the line, with incredible snap anticipation, has been an entertaining watch. It would be no surprise if we see his name at Dallas during the visit period in the next coming months.

Here is every one-on-one pass rush snap for #Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton at the Senior Bowl: pic.twitter.com/dA9SRJeUj9 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) February 2, 2023

Darius Rush, CB

If this defense wants some speed at the defensive back position then look no further. With questions marks at cornerback this year, Rush makes perfect sense after this week. He was the American team’s Practice Player-of-Week and watching his reps all week it’s no surprise.