This past season was a special one for the Dallas Cowboys as it saw them doing all sorts of things for the first time in a while. The Cowboys were a playoff team in two straight seasons for the first time in 15 years, and Mike McCarthy’s group won double-digit games in consecutive years for the first time since the 1990s.

Additionally, McCarthy’s Cowboys also won a road playoff game for the first time in 30 years and did so on a grass field while wearing their navy jerseys. Did I mention that the Cowboys won that playoff game against Tom Brady, successfully defeating the GOAT for the first time in franchise history?

It was a season of resetting a lot of counters, but unfortunately there is one that ticks on. The Cowboys visited the Jacksonville Jaguars this past season and when they did they were looking for their first win ever in Duval County. As we all know they did not come away with it and in fact blew a 17-point lead in the process of losing.

One of Trevor Lawrence’s favorite audibles from last season came against the Dallas Cowboys

This week is leading up to Super Bowl LVII, and with that being the case there are some fun and unique opportunities that are available that aren’t necessarily at any other times of the year. One of these opportunities happened here at BTB on Tuesday when were were afforded the chance to interview Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence spoke to us on behalf of Head & Shoulders and P&G Battle of the Paddles which legitimately sounds like a lot of fun. We touched on his involvement there, the Jaguars season as a whole plus their win over the Cowboys, but there was something specific about that win that he mentioned.

We asked Lawrence a question on behalf of SB Nation’s Jaguars community Big Cat Country about what his favorite audible of the season was. He said that it actually came against the Cowboys which feels just so great. He also noted the moment that he felt a comeback against Dallas was possible. Also great.

You can watch or listen to our entire interview with Trevor here:

In an extremely professional move I somehow had my video off for about the first eight minutes of this interview. Thankfully Trevor laughed it off and we had a good time about it all.

We will have a few more fun interviews dropping this week across the Blogging The Boys podcast network and all of them will also be accessible on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel (where I promise to have my video on the entire time from now on). A couple of notable Cowboys players are scheduled to stop by as well as some draft prospects that may be Cowboys in the future.