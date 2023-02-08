Take it with a grain of salt, but a rumor is suggesting that the Cowboys plan to franchise tag Tony Pollard.

Tony Pollard is expected to receive the franchise tag from the Dallas Cowboys. With his four-year rookie contract coming to an end, Pollard has put together his two best seasons so far. This past year, he rushed for over 1,000 yards and added nearly 400 more through the air. He was the most dynamic weapon this Cowboys offense had, raking in nine rushing touchdowns with another three receiving. At the same time, people in Mobile believe Ezekiel Elliott, who is scheduled to make $16.7 million this coming season, will take a large pay cut. Since signing a massive six-year, $90 million deal back in 2019, Elliott’s production has done nothing but go downhill. He is technically still young, only 27 years old, but for a running back, that is borderline.

DaRon Bland’s late-season emergence lends some optimism for the future of the Cowboys’ secondary.

When Anthony Brown (the starting outside cornerback opposite Trevon Diggs) was lost for the season, Dallas struggled to find a replacement on the boundary. Once again, Bland stepped up to fill a need, playing outside cornerback when called upon and logging 100 percent of the defensive snaps in both postseason games. In 596 defensive snaps played, Bland tallied seven pass deflections and five interceptions. He played inside and outside and was by far the second-best option behind Trevon Diggs. Bland’s physical nature fit helped him transition to the NFL game. The moment never seemed too big for him and he rose to challenge after challenge throughout his rookie season. He was arguably the Cowboys’ steal of the draft and figures to have a prominent role as a top-three cornerback going into 2023.

The Senior Bowl always seems like a point of interest for the Cowboys. Here’s some prospects that could be on that list.

Jake Haener, QB - Haener joins the long list of players like Justin Herbert and Dak Prescott to win the Senior Bowl MVP award. All week the quarterbacks have been hot and cold, even during the game most of the position group was frustrating to watch. Even though Haener finished with the best outcome from the week, he still had some bad throws during the game. Heaner did enough to earn the MVP award on some pretty deep passes and showing good poise under pressure. It’s fairly certain given the talk around Dallas, along with situation with the backup role at quarterback this year, the Cowboys will look at the position in the draft on day three. Eric Gray, RB - He impressed in practice all week, and in the game itself he managed to flash when he got the chance. Gray finished the game with five carries for 17 yards and three receptions for 13 yards. What Gray managed to showcase with his ball skills was making defenders miss and his ball carrying ability. His stock is up after the week. O’Cyrus Torrence, OG - The big man up front had been splashing highlights in practice all week. During the game Torrence kept himself effective in the run game, using his overall strength and hand strength to move defenders off the ball. His athleticism to get into the second level was impressive, hitting linebackers to create more space for the runner.

The Cowboys might have made the right decision for the offensive coordinator vacancy.

Schottenheimer has 22 years of NFL coaching experience and 12 years as an offensive coordinator at the pro level. During his time last season with the Cowboys, he spent most of his time studying future opponents and assisting both the offensive and defensive units with game planning and self-scouting. His most recent success was as the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator from 2018-2020, helping lead the team to three consecutive postseason appearances and, in 2020, set the franchise record for points scored (459). The Seahawks went on to have the league's top rushing offense for the 2018 season, and quarterback Russell Wilson had a career-high 110.9 passer rating.

Miles Sanders paid his “respect” to Cowboys’ defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

With the week off and Pro Bowl in the rearview, the Chiefs and Eagles have touched down in Arizona for Sunday’s game. Legacies will be on the line for players, coaches, and executives alike. The suspense is impossible to quantify. As is tradition, Super Bowl Opening Night took place on Monday. A number of players and coaches fielded all kinds of questions from the media. When Sanders was at the podium, he was asked to list the biggest trash-talker he’s encountered on an opposing team. Cowboys fans will absolutely love Sanders’ answer. Eagles RB Miles Sanders coins Cowboys defender DeMarcus Lawrence as biggest trash-talker in the NFL.

