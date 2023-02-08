It has not even been a month since the season ended for the Dallas Cowboys but the offseason already feels like it has been going on for way too long. We are many moons away from training camp, unfortunately.

When the Cowboys do arrive in Oxnard later this year they will do so with some new faces thanks to free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft, but there will obviously be some familiar ones. On Wednesday, the team made sure there would be at least three more holdovers from the end of the year as they signed Malik Jefferson, Isaac Alarcon, and Seth Green to Reserve/Future contracts.

The @dallascowboys have signed the following to Reserve/Future contracts:



LB Malik Jefferson

T Isaac Alarcón

TE Seth Green — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) February 8, 2023

The most notable of these is tackle Isaac Alarcon who first joined the Cowboys as a part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program. Alarcon has spent his three seasons in the NFL all with the Cowboys and will battle it out for a roster spot later this summer.