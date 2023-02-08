The 2023 NFL Draft is a few months away and between now and then we will all fall in love with certain names and players. Of course there is a lot of information to learn about prospects in the lead up to the draft and and a big opportunity to do that is the 2023 NFL Combine.
On Wednesday, the NFL announced all 319 players that have been invited to the combine.
Quarterbacks
- Tyson Bagent, Shepherd
- Stetson Bennett, Georgia
- Malik Cunningham, Louisville
- Max Duggan, TCU
- Jake Haener, Fresno State
- Jaren Hall, BYU
- Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
- Will Levis, Kentucky
- Tanner McKee, Stanford
- Aidan O’Connell, Purdue
- Anthony Richardson, Florida
- C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
- Clayton Tune, Houston
- Bryce Young, Alabama
The Cowboys said in the lead up to the Senior Bowl last week that they are committed to drafting a quarterback this year so these are important names to know. Many DFW enthusiasts and college football fans in general are familiar with TCU’s Max Duggan, but the draft process can always provide new names that we find along the way.
Running Backs
- Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh
- Devon Achane, Texas A&M
- Tank Bigsby, Auburn
- Chase Brown, Illinois
- Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
- Travis Dye, USC
- Tiyon Evans, Louisville
- Zach Evans, Mississippi
- Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
- Eric Gray, Oklahoma
- Evan Hull, Northwestern
- Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota
- Roschon Johnson, Texas
- Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State
- DeWayne McBride, UAB
- Kenny McIntosh, Georgia
- Kendre Miller, TCU
- Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina
- Cam Peoples, Appalachian State
- Deneric Prince, Tulsa
- Bijan Robinson, Texas
- Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
- Tyjae Spears, Tulane
- Tavion Thomas, Utah
- SaRodorick Thompson, Texas Tech
- Sean Tucker, Syracuse
- Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State
The likelihood of Dallas drafting a running back will be massively impacted by what they do in free agency. There are people who have mocked running backs to Dallas in the first round like University of Texas’ Bijan Robinson, but if one of, or both, Ezekiel Elliott or Tony Pollard is back is obviously going to be a factor.
Wide Receivers
- Jordan Addison, USC
- Ronnie Bell, Michigan
- Jake Bobo, UCLA
- Kayshon Boutte, LSU
- Jalen Brooks, South Carolina
- Jason Brownlee, Southern Mississippi
- Jacob Copeland, Maryland
- Jalen Cropper, Fresno State
- Derius Davis, TCU
- Tank Dell, Houston
- Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland
- Demario Douglas, Liberty
- Josh Downs, North Carolina
- Grant DuBose, Charlotte
- Zay Flowers, Boston College
- Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia
- Antoine Green, North Carolina
- Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas
- Malik Heath, Mississippi
- Elijah Higgins, Stanford
- Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
- Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
- Andrei Iosivas, Princeton
- Kearis Jackson, Georgia
- Rakim Jarrett, Maryland
- Michael Jefferson, Louisiana
- Jaray Jenkins, LSU
- CJ Johnson, East Carolina
- Quentin Johnston, TCU
- Charlie Jones, Purdue
- Malik Knowles, Kansas State
- Matt Landers, Arkansas
- Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma
- Jonathan Mingo, Mississippi
- Puka Nacua, BYU
- Joseph Ngata, Clemson
- Trey Palmer, Nebraska
- A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
- Jayden Reed, Michigan State
- Rashee Rice, SMU
- Tyler Scott, Cincinnati
- Justin Shorter, Florida
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
- Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
- Mitchell Tinsley, Penn State
- Tre Tucker, Cincinnati
- Parker Washington, Penn State
- Jalen Wayne, South Alabama
- Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia
- Michael Wilson, Stanford
There is no question that the Cowboys have a need at wide receiver. If you comb through Cowboys Twitter you will see many people running mock drafts and taking Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba (who is scheduled to join us this week on the BTB YouTube Channel and podcast network by the way!). Help is needed.
Tight Ends
- Davis Allen, Clemson
- Payne Durham, Purdue
- Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State
- Dalton Kincaid, Utah
- Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State
- Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion
- Sam LaPorta, Iowa
- Cameron Latu, Alabama
- Will Mallory, Miami
- Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
- Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
- Kyle Patterson, Air Force
- Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan
- Brenton Strange, Penn State
- Leonard Taylor, Cincinnati
- Travis Vokolek, Nebraska
- Darnell Washington, Georgia
- Blake Whiteheart, Wake Forest
- Josh Whyle, Cincinnati
- Brayden Willis, Oklahoma
We will see what Dallas does with Dalton Schultz, but it feels like he will be playing elsewhere in 2023. Even if that does wind up happening there are two very young options on the team in Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot. If the Cowboys draft a tight end it will certainly be later on.
Offensive Linemen
- Alan Ali, TCU
- Jake Andrews, Troy
- Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Oregon
- Steve Avila, TCU
- Henry Bainivalu, Washington
- TJ Bass, Oregon
- Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse
- Earl Bostick Jr., Kansas
- Anthony Bradford, LSU
- Nick Broeker, Mississippi
- McClendon Curtis, Tennessee-Chattanooga
- Braeden Daniels, Utah
- Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland
- Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
- Mark Evans II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Alex Forsyth, Oregon
- Blake Freeland, BYU
- Jon Gaines II, UCLA
- Connor Galvin, Baylor
- Richard Gouraige, Florida
- Jovaughn Gwyn, South Carolina
- Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
- Ryan Hayes, Michigan
- Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
- Broderick Jones, Georgia
- Dawand Jones, Ohio State
- Jaxson Kirkland, Washington
- Brent Laing, Minnesota-Duluth
- Tashawn Manning, Kentucky
- Cody Mauch, North Dakota State
- Warren McClendon, Georgia
- Jordan McFadden, Clemson
- Wanya Morris, Oklahoma
- John Ojukwu, Boise State
- Olu Oluwatimi, Michigan
- Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame
- Asim Richards, North Carolina
- Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion
- John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
- Juice Scruggs, Penn State
- Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
- Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan
- Tyler Steen, Alabama
- Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
- Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin
- O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
- Andrew Vorhees, USC
- Dalton Wagner, Arkansas
- Carter Warren, Pittsburgh
- Darnell Wright, Tennessee
- Luke Wypler, Ohio State
Like running back the level of need, so to speak, at offensive line will be determined by what happens in free agency. If Tyron Smith and/or Jason Peters are back (the Cowboys have said they believe both will be) then matters are much more palatable even with Terence Steele recovering from injury.
Defensive Linemen
- Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
- MJ Anderson, Iowa State
- Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
- Habakkuk Baldonado, Pittsburgh
- Robert Beal Jr., Georgia
- Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
- Bryan Bresee, Clemson
- Jalen Carter, Georgia
- Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina
- Keondre Coburn, Texas
- Brenton Cox, Florida
- DJ Dale, Alabama
- Gervon Dexter, Florida
- YaYa Diaby, Louisville
- Ikenna Enechukwu, Rice
- Viliami Fehoko Jr., San Jose State
- Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
- Ali Gaye, LSU
- Nick Hampton, Appalachian State
- Zach Harrison, Ohio State
- KJ Henry, Clemson
- Dylan Horton, TCU
- Siaki Ika, Baylor
- Thomas Incoom, Central Michigan
- Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
- Tyler Lacy, Oklahoma State
- Isaiah Land, Florida A&M
- Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
- Isaiah McGuire, Missouri
- Mike Morris, Michigan
- Caleb Murphy, Ferris State
- Myles Murphy, Clemson
- PJ Mustipher, Penn State
- Moro Ojomo, Texas
- Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
- Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan
- Jalen Redmond, Oklahoma
- Tavius Robinson, Mississippi
- Jaquelin Roy, LSU
- Nesta Jade Silvera, Arizona State
- Mazi Smith, Michigan
- Nolan Smith, Georgia
- Dante Stills, West Virginia
- Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
- Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
- Keion White, Georgia Tech
- Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
- Colby Wooden, Auburn
- Byron Young, Alabama
- Byron Young, Tennessee
- Cameron Young, Mississippi State
You can never have enough and Dan Quinn has shown that he can get the most out of the position.
Linebackers
- Yasir Abdullah, Louisville
- Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
- Jeremy Banks, Tennessee
- Micah Baskerville, LSU
- Jack Campbell, Iowa
- Andre Carter II, Army
- SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh
- Jalen Graham, Purdue
- Derick Hall, Auburn
- Daiyan Henley, Washington State
- Nick Herbig, Wisconsin
- Shaka Heyward, Duke
- DJ Johnson, Oregon
- Andre Jones Jr., Louisiana
- Cam Jones, Indiana
- Eku Leota, Auburn
- Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska
- Ventrell Miller, Florida
- Isaiah Moore, N.C. State
- BJ Ojulari, LSU
- Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt
- DeMarvion Overshown, Texas
- Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati
- Owen Pappoe, Auburn
- Lonnie Phelps, Kansas
- Drew Sanders, Arkansas
- Noah Sewell, Oregon
- Trenton Simpson, Clemson
- Noah Taylor, North Carolina
- Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech
- Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama
- Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State
- Dorian Williams, Tulane
- Dee Winters, TCU
The need here isn’t as dire as at other spots, but you constantly have to be churning players. Leighton Vander Esch coming back would certainly change the calculus a bit but given the fact that Jabril Cox struggled to get on the field and that Luke Gifford is a free agent there will be some needed players here.
Defensive Backs
- Alex Austin, Oregon State
- Deonte Banks, Maryland
- Jordan Battle, Alabama
- Jakorian Bennett, Maryland
- Mekhi Blackmon, USC
- Lance Boykin, Coastal Carolina
- Brian Branch, Alabama
- Julius Brents, Kansas State
- Myles Brooks, Louisiana Tech
- Cam Brown, Ohio State
- Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State
- Sydney Brown, Illinois
- Arquon Bush, Cincinnati
- Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville
- Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech
- Trey Dean, Florida
- Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
- Mekhi Garner, LSU
- Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
- DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama
- Ronnie Hickman Jr., Ohio State
- Brandon Hill, Pittsburgh
- Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
- Jordan Howden, Minnesota
- Anthony Johnson, Iowa State
- Anthony Johnson Jr., Virginia
- Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
- Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M
- Nic Jones, Ball State
- Tyreque Jones, Boise State
- Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame
- Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford
- Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama
- Jartavius Martin, Illinois
- Kaevon Merriweather, Iowa
- Cameron Mitchell, Northwestern
- Riley Moss, Iowa
- Gervarrius Owens, Houston
- Clark Phillips III, Utah
- Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
- Eli Ricks, Alabama
- Kelee Ringo, Georgia
- Jammie Robinson, Florida State
- Darius Rush, South Carolina
- Daniel Scott, Cal
- JL Skinner III, Boise State
- Cam Smith, South Carolina
- Christopher Smith II, Georgia
- Terell Smith, Minnesota
- Tyrique Stevenson, Miami
- Jason Taylor II, Oklahoma State
- Rashad Torrence II, Florida
- Cory Trice Jr., Purdue
- DJ Turner II, Michigan
- Carrington Valentine, Kentucky
- Jay Ward, LSU
- Garrett Williams, Syracuse
- Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
- Rejzohn Wright, Oregon State
You can make an argument that cornerback is the top concern for the Cowboys entering the draft cycle given that they don’t have an established starter outside opposite of Trevon Diggs (who the team will surely be negotiating a long-term contract with on top of everything). DaRon Bland was wonderful as a rookie and does offer an option, but seems better suited for the slot. Missing on Kelvin Joseph two years ago was costly.
Specialists
- Anders Carlson, K, Auburn
- Christopher Dunn, K, N.C. State
- Jake Moody, K, Michigan
- Jack Podlesny, K, Georgia
- B.T. Potter, K, Clemson
- Chad Ryland, K, Maryland
- Alex Ward, LS, UCF
- Bryce Baringer, P, Michigan State
- Paxton Brooks, P, Tennessee
- Adam Korsak, P, Rutgers
- Brad Robbins, P, Michigan
- Michael Turk, P, Oklahoma
The Cowboys also said in the lead up to the Senior Bowl that they are going to be starting over at kicker. Will they land one of these? We will see.
