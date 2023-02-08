DeMarcus Ware says that turnovers are a common denominator between Tony Romo and Dak Prescott

The only way to guarantee victory in the NFL is to score more points than your opponent. Anything else is a bit subjective.

Obviously there are things that typically lend themselves to winning. If you out-gain your opponent, possess the ball longer than them, or score more touchdowns then those will generally be factors in producing the winner of a given game.

Another one of these “usually” sort of propositions has to do with turnovers. It is not impossible, but it is obviously way more difficult to win in the NFL when you turn the ball over given how valuable possessions can be.

This is an idea that hopefully soon-to-be Pro Football Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware agrees with.

DeMarcus Ware noted that turnovers are a common denominator between Tony Romo and Dak Prescott

In the lead up to Super Bowl LVII we have some special guests stopping by. On Wednesday, DeMarcus Ware stopped by, hopefully on the last day that he is not a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame (the class will be announced on Thursday night).

We also got into his thoughts on how the season ended for the Cowboys, the upcoming HOF announcement, and a certain idea that has been floating around the internet since Dallas lost to San Francisco.

You may have seen people point out that Dak Prescott has the same playoff record as Tony Romo right now or another person claim that the Cowboys front office is failing the former in the way that they did the latter with regards to team-building philosophies. Obviously Ware knows the Romo era well so we decided to ask him what he thinks of it all. Jump to the 6:10 mark if you want to hear this question and answer specifically.

“I think you can’t compare the two players. They’re two different players. Romo was a phenomenal player, Dak is a phenomenal player as well, but one thing you can tag to both of them is turning the football over.” “I’m a very honest guy and when the big games happen, they turn the football over. If we don’t turn the football over they will probably go down, and Romo would probably go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play, especially if he would have won a Super Bowl. Right? And the same thing with Dak. He would have sort of broke that streak.” “Without turning the football over, I know that they would have beat San Fran in that game, and would probably have beat the next team, too. And been in the freaking playoffs. And they’re probably in the Super Bowl. So I’m still a little salty about that.”

It was interesting to hear Ware note that while Romo and Prescott are two different players that you can “tag” them both with how they turn the ball over.

There are a lot of fans who feel like this is an oversimplification of sorts. Prescott obviously threw a lot of interceptions this past season which is something that nobody can run from, but it was objectively an outlier as far as that part of his game is concerned across his whole career.

Prior to the 2022 season Prescott’s career high in interceptions was 13 way back in his second season of 2017. Consider that Romo threw at least 13 interceptions in each of his first three seasons alone (he also threw 19 in 2012) and that he only started 10 games in that original 2006 season.

But the point at hand is not the volume of interceptions as opposed to the timing of them. Ware went on to say that the turnovers happen in the “big games” and considering that Prescott had two in the Divisional Round that hardly refutes the argument.

We can sit here and talk about how Romo and/or Prescott may have been or are better than this, that, or the other quarterback, but without the wins at the pivotal points of the season those arguments ring hollow for many.

