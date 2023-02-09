The tweaks to the roster are needed to take the team to the next level?

Dallas wasn’t far off, falling for the second year in a row to the eventual NFC runner up San Francisco 49ers. They were severely outplayed by Kyle Shanahan’s bunch, though. They weren’t at all overmatched by the Philadelphia Eagles this past season, and their division rivals are currently favored to win this Sunday’s Super Bowl. So what tweaks have to be made for the Cowboys to be in this position in February 2024? It starts by addressing the following questions. Get CeeDee Lamb some help The Cowboys’ plan at WR for 2022 was inherently flawed. Letting Amari Cooper go (yes, even for a fifth-round pick) wasn’t the problem. The problem was their misguided attempt to replace his production. Figure out RB room Dallas has a decision to make on what they can do with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Elliott’s guaranteed money is up, but he has reportedly said he’ll accept a pay cut. Structuring a deal with a base salary near league minimum and incentives that will balloon his pay (while not hitting the cap until earned) if he has to be the man again seems ideal. He’s still capable of being a strong contributor in limited carries and his short-yardage game and pass pro remains elite. There’s a role for that guy on any team.

Will the Cowboys be priced out of the Schultz sweepstakes?

The Dallas Cowboys offseason just started, but it’s already February. Before you know it, the Super Bowl will have come and gone, and fans will initiate the countdown to the start of the new league year, and therefore free agency. The Cowboys have several big-time players set to hit free agency. The one whom could cash the biggest check, though, is likely Dalton Schultz. If Tony Pollard leaves, he’ll fall victim to the running back market. Similarly, Donovan Wilson is more of a free-roaming defensive back than an outright free safety. As we’ve seen with Derwin James and Minkah Fitzpatrick, free safeties dictate the market. Wilson doesn’t fit that bill. Schultz, on the other hand, has cemented himself in the second tier of tight ends, and teams are typically willing to spend big at the position in the name of equipping their quarterback with a security blanket and red zone threat. With that in mind, Schultz is likely to sign a handsome contract. In fact, Pro Football Focus projects the former fourth-round pick to ink a four-year, $58 million contract ($14.5 million annually), with $36 million guaranteed.

Zeke’s days of commanding top dollar appear to be numbered.

The Dallas Cowboys find themselves in a very tough situation when it comes to the future of running back Ezekiel Elliott. Having been drafted to be the star of the franchise back in 2016 (something he certainly lived up to in his rookie year as he earned 1st-team All-Pro honours), his usage to the team has diminished over the years. Having started off his career averaging 108.7 rushing yards per game, his numbers have decreased on a yearly basis to the point where in 2022 he averaged just 58.4 yards and found himself at times playing second-fiddle to Tony Pollard who averaged 62.9 rushing yards per game. According to a report from Tony Pauline at ProFootballNetwork following talks with people at the recent Senior Bowl, Pollard is set to receive the franchise tag from the Cowboys after his incredible efforts this past season, a move that you would imagine will make him the team’s primary running back as opposed to Elliott.

Allen as the number two wide receiver would be an intriguing move to improve the offense.

The Dallas Cowboys are in the market for offensive firepower to help CeeDee Lamb. Does Keenan Allen qualify? Several names, such as Odell Beckham Jr., DeAndre Hopkins, and Tee Higgins, have been floated around as potential options, but now another veteran might become available. While just rumors at this stage, there are thoughts around the league that the Los Angeles Chargers could cut veteran Keenan Allen. Currently slated to have a $21.7 million cap hit in 2023, the receiver could be shipped out. Adding another star receiver in Allen would give Dak Prescott another bonafide weapon at his disposal. Allen played 10 games, totaling 752 yards on 66 catches and four touchdowns this past season. The five-time Pro Bowler (all in consecutive seasons) who has four 1,000+ receiving-yards seasons in his last six years has injury issues, and given his age (31 in April), Dallas might be hesitant to take that baggage on.

After back to back 12 win seasons, a Super Bowl appearance could be in the cards in the very near future.

Here we are during the week of the Super Bowl and the Dallas Cowboys are once again not a part of the festivities. It’s become a common thing ever since the 1995 season when Jerry Jones and Barry Switzer hoisted the Lombardi Trophy up in the air. Some Cowboys fans weren’t even born yet, others were toddlers, and then others were in college watching the big game with what would eventually be their future wife. The point is, it’s been a while. That is not to say the Cowboys haven’t had their chances in recent years, but they repeatedly are left out of the big game. Always the bridesmaid, never the bride. Maybe not even a bridesmaid, but at least they were invited to the wedding and felt obligated to buy something on the registry. Over the last nine years, the Cowboys have made it to the playoffs five times, including each of the last two years. But each time the team has failed to make it past the divisional round, a streak that now spans 27 years to that before-mentioned 1995 season. When will this drought ever end? Are the Cowboys close to sniffing a Super Bowl or are they just one of the biggest facades in professional sports?

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.