The Dallas Cowboys have a couple of brand new Pro Football Hall of Famers!

Thursday night was the NFL reveal the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 and after being denied in his first year of eligibility, DeMarcus Ware is officially headed to Canton!

This was Ware’s second year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame, and while it felt like he should have gotten in a year ago on his first try, the important thing is that he is now a part of football’s most elite fraternity.

The Cowboys selected DeMarcus Ware way back in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft and saw him spend nine total seasons with the team. In that time Ware gave the Cowboys an incredible pass-rushing option and totaled 117 sacks which is the most in franchise history.

You will likely recall that the Cowboys chose to move on from Ware in the 2014 offseason which led to him signing with the Denver Broncos where he was a part of their team that won the Super Bowl one season later. He is one of the best defenders in NFL history and will now have a gold jacket and bronze bust to prove it.

In case you missed it, we were able to sit down with DeMarcus Ware this week and asked him what it would like to be announced as a HOFer, among other things, which is now his reality. You can watch the interview right here.

But Ware was not alone.

Chuck Howley is finally headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

While DeMarcus Ware had to wait all the way until his second try to get his HOF nod, longtime Cowboys linebacker Chuck Howley was put in during his 45th year of eligibility. Talk about being long overdue.

Howley spent his first two NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears but joined the Cowboys in 1961 for their second year of existence and was a big reason why they were able to achieve relevance in the early days of the NFL.

His career took off to another level beginning in 1966 and he was a critical part of the Cowboys teams that made it to back-to-back Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl VI. While the Cowboys lost Super Bowl V, Howley was named the MVP of the game and remains the only player in NFL history be named the MVP of a Super Bowl despite playing for the losing team.

With the entrance of Ware and Howley, the Cowboys are now up to 22 members in franchise history in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Congratulations to DeMarcus Ware and Chuck Howley on their bronze busts and gold jackets!