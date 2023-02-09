If you spent any part of Thursday following the NBA trade deadline, then you know that anything is possible in terms of roster turnover in sports. This doesn’t necessarily ring true in the world of the NFL as the same types of trades don’t always happen. That isn’t to say that there aren’t big trades in the world of professional football, the moving parts just aren’t apples to apples.

There are of course plenty of Dallas Cowboys fans who want to see the team get creative when it comes to roster-building and to show some sort of aggression in that department this offseason. Time will tell exactly what the Cowboys wind up doing, but there is certainly no shortage of suggestions or ideas.

One of them is even coming from a player on the team.

Trevon Diggs seems to really want the Cowboys to find a way to acquire his brother Stefon Diggs

With this being the week leading up to the Super Bowl, there are a number of interviews happening all over the place and they obviously include some active players on the Dallas Cowboys. Consider that CeeDee Lamb made the rounds on Wednesday and talked about how the Cowboys need to surround Dak Prescott with talent if they want to be in this game this time next year.

We were fortunate here at BTB to speak with Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs thanks to our friends at Panini. Over the course of the interview we talked about a variety of topics, but being frank, Diggs did not bite on any questions regarding potential contract negotiations. He even attributed his poker face to his time at Alabama.

One of the things that he did mention several times throughout the conversation was his brother Stefon Diggs, star wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills. With Trevon and Stefon being brothers, and both being prominent players in the NFL, they are often tied to one another. Trevon even picked Stefon off in the Pro Bowl, and the idea of them playing together is always floated about.

Near the end of our conversation Trevon specifically asked Cowboys fans to tweet in an effort to manifest Stefon landing in Dallas. You can watch our whole conversation here.

“We need Cowboys Nation to go and help and tweet to get bro here. We need everyone to know. We need to put it on notice that we need to get bro to Dallas.”

Stefon Diggs is obviously an incredibly talented wide receiver so it makes sense for any player in the NFL to want him on their team, regardless of whether or not they are related. The Cowboys do happen to have a need at the wide receiver position, though.

Truth be told, the idea of trading for Stefon Diggs seems rather difficult to fathom given that he signed a four-year extension with the Bills last April. Simply put, it would make no financial sense for the Bills plus Stefon is their best option for quarterback Josh Allen.

Still, this now makes two Cowboys players advocating for more help for Dak Prescott (which Trevon did in the conversation). Perhaps the Cowboys are hearing those calls and will put them into action.

Trevon joined us on behalf of Panini. Panini America is hosting Trevon Diggs along with several other NFL players and draft prospects at the Panini Prizm VIP event in Phoenix ahead of Super Bowl weekend. Panini is the exclusive trading card partner of the NFL. You can get Panini NFL Trading Cards at Walmart, Target and hobby stores nationwide, and you can also start collecting your favorite NFL players as NFTs on the Panini America platform at www.PaniniAmerica.net.