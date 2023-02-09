On Thursday night, this year’s NFL Honors ceremony took place, and while there were no seasonal awards given to Dallas Cowboys players, it was a big night for America’s Team.

DeMarcus Ware and Chuck Howley were named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, the former in his second year of eligibility and the latter in his 45th. The franchise now has 22 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

While bronze busts and gold jackets are given out to players for their accomplishments on the field, there is an award handed out to a single player every year that recognizes off of the field accomplishments: The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

Dak Prescott is the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

Dak Prescott has been committed to work off of the field from just about day one as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. His work in his Faith Fight Finish Foundation is well-documented and a cause worthy of support.

Dak acknowledged the presence that his late mother continues to play in his life and how it is a driving force in his motivation to help others. Needless to say, Dak is a pretty special person.

Dak Prescott becomes the fourth player in Dallas Cowboys franchise history to win the coveted Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. He now joins Roger Staubach (1978), Troy Aikman (1997), and Jason Witten (2012).

As an active player and winner of the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, Dak will now wear the patch of the award on his uniform at all times.

Congratulations to Dak Prescott!