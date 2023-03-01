There are several big takeaways from Stephen Jones, two of which involve the offensive line.

After playing multiple positions as a rookie, there’s no commitment to keep Tyler Smith in one single position entering his second season. The “best five” conversation is alive and well even with questions around Tyron Smith’s future. “Tyler Smith is versatile. That’s what you want in every offensive lineman if you can have it,” Jones said. “Tyron Smith showed he was versatile. It’s a good feeling that [Tyler] can bump down and play left guard.” Jones continued to reiterate how much playing team football and doing what is best for the organization is valued by the front office. Staying with the tackle spot, Terence Steele is “ahead of schedule” in terms of his rehab from the ACL injury he sustained in early December. He’s also a restricted free agent and the Cowboys will have to make a decision on his future and the exact tender he receives. “We’ve got some decisions on what we’ll tender Terence. Obviously, he’s doing unbelievable with this rehab. He’s done as well as anyone that we’ve ever had in terms of his rehab and his diligence. We don’t expect any hiccups there. I do know, he’s ahead of schedule.” Jones said he “absolutely” expects Steele ready for training camp in late July.

Some more observations from the combine include extension talk and the franchise tag placement.

1. Extensions for CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs? Jones told reporters at the Combine that the Cowboys are interested in exploring extensions for CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs. Dallas will exercise Lamb’s fifth-year option this offseason. As a former second-round pick, Diggs doesn’t have that luxury, so he’s entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2023. It would behoove the Cowboys to get at least one of Lamb or Diggs signed this offseason. They’re quietly one year away from Micah Parsons being extension-eligible, and all signs point to him becoming the NFL’s highest-paid defender. Extending Dak Prescott is the quickest avenue to creating cap room. It’ll be interesting to see how Dallas navigates paying Lamb and Diggs (and eventually Parsons). As three of the game’s biggest superstars, each player will command top-of-the-market money, or something close to it. A huge offseason awaits the Cowboys.

Mel Kiper has the Cowboys taking an offensive player in round one, but the position might surprise you.

26. Dallas Cowboys Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah Let’s replace Dalton Schultz with another Dalton. Schultz, who played on the franchise tag in Dallas last season, could leave in free agency, in which case the Cowboys must find a replacement. Kincaid, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound player with great hands, could step in and be a comparable pass-catcher from Day 1. He caught 106 passes and had 16 scores for the Utes over the past two seasons, and he makes tough catches look simple. He torched defenses down the middle of the field, and he has improved as a blocker. Dak Prescott would love Kincaid’s ability to find space. Kincaid might even be the first tight end off the board. I thought again about running back Bijan Robinson (Texas), but I think I found a better fit to get Robinson into Round 1 ...

Bucky Brooks released another mock draft, this one has the Cowboys continuing to improve Dak Prescott’s weaponry.

Pick 26- Dallas Cowboys Quentin Johnston TCU · WR · Junior The Cowboys must improve the WR corps to help Dak Prescott regain his Pro Bowl form. Johnston is a speedster with the big-play potential to take advantage of one-on-one coverage on the outside.

If Cooper Rush leaves, what would you think if the Cowboys tried to sign Carson Wentz?

Here are some potential landing spots for Wentz, though, should he remain in the league: Dallas Cowboys Remember when folks used to argue whether Wentz or Dak Prescott was the better quarterback? It looks like Dak is the clear winner there, but he wasn’t exactly great last season either, and he has a history of injuries. Dallas is a team trying to get to a Super Bowl, and its backup, Cooper Rush, is headed to free agency. After a couple of promising starts in place of Prescott last season, Rush could be in line for a pay raise. That could put him out of the running for a return to Dallas. Wentz on the other hand clearly has more tools than Rush, and the Cowboys know him well. Plus, he figures to come at a big-time discount. Dallas has a lot of moves that it needs to make and some big decisions ahead in terms of who it will keep and who it is letting go, but Wentz could be an interesting addition.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.