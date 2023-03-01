It is officially the week of the NFL combine. A week where draft prospects display their physical attributes and skillset in hopes of impressing scouts and improving their draft stock. Several mock drafts have come out in recent weeks trying to predict what position the team will go with at pick 26 in the first round. It is important to consider what the Cowboys biggest positional needs are.

Wide receiver

This past season, the Cowboys front office banked on WR CeeDee Lamb making a leap in production and proving that he could be the number one option on a team. The front office was right. After trading WR Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, Lamb had a career season with 107 receptions for 1,359 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns. However, the team did not adequately prepare for the drop-off in production at their WR2 position. WR Noah Brown was the team’s runner-up in receiving yards at the wide receiver position, racking up just 555 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. WR Michael Gallup struggled to replicate his usual production on the team, only having 39 receptions for 424 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. Granted, he did not appear to be fully recovered from his knee injury. With that being said, the Cowboys need to be emphasize bringing in young and explosive playmakers at the wide receiver position in the draft,

Cornerback

The Cowboys have had a phenomenal defense throughout the two seasons Dan Quinn has been defensive coordinator for the team. They consistently get pressure on the opposing quarterback and have a knack for taking the ball away. However, they appeared to have an “Achilles heel” throughout the back stretch of the season this past year. Outside of CB Trevon Diggs and rookie CB DaRon Bland, they had a lot of inconsistency in coverage after injuries to Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown. They often gave up big plays in the air and the coaching staff were constantly trying out different options for their third cornerback.

While the team will get CB Jourdan Lewis back from injury in the 2023 season, they should still look in the draft at a potential cornerback if they are unable to acquire a big name in free agency or through a trade. Fans saw last season what can happen when so many players get injured at the position and they do not have proper depth.

Offensive line

Fans may be tired of the idea of selecting an offensive lineman because it is not a flashy or highlight-filled position in the NFL. It may be more exciting as a fan to select a RB like Texas Longhorns’ Bijan Robinson. He is a walking highlight reel. Every time he touches the ball, he could break it for a touchdown. But in reality, it is the offensive line that makes the job of RB’s, WR’s, and QB’s so much easier. If the Cowboys are hoping to get the best out of QB Dak Prescott in 2023, they should look at adding more to their offensive line.

The front office struck gold drafting OL Tyler Smith last year in the first round. While some fans thought the draft selection was way too high, he proved to be arguably the best offensive lineman in the entire draft. This adds to a long list of success when drafting the offensive line position in the first round for the Cowboys. In 2013 they selected C Travis Frederick with the 31st overall pick. Despite criticism, he had a dominant career in Dallas before his retirement. In the following year in the 2014 draft, the team selected RG Zack Martin with the 16th overall pick. Many fans wanted Heisman-winning QB Johnny Manziel who had unfathomably fallen to their pick. However, the team went with the offensive lineman, and he has proven to be a future NFL Hall of Famer. Looking back all the way to 2011, the team hit on LT Tyron Smith who they selected with the ninth overall pick.

The Cowboys have proven that they can scout offensive lineman talent extremely well. With Tyron Smith struggling to consistently stay on the field, RT Terence Steele coming back from a season-ending injury, and some inconsistencies from their LG position, it may be worthwhile for the team to consider adding some more talent come draft time.

Fortunately for Dallas, they have a really talented and well-rounded football team. If they can fill up a couple of holes throughout free agency and the draft, this organization could put themselves in a good spot to compete for it all in the playoffs next season.