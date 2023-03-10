Odell Beckham Jr. is ready to show teams that he is ready to go.

Therefore, OBJ is still available on the open market. Now with free agency quickly approaching, the star wideout is reportedly holding a workout for NFL teams to showcase his abilities and potentially sign with a new team. OBJ will hold the workout on Friday in Arizona, per a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Pelissero notes that Beckham is now 13 months removed from his surgery and is “ready to play.” It just so happens that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently addressed Beckham earlier this week during the NFL Scouting Combine. When talking to the media, Jones made it clear that there is still real interest in the Pro Bowler.

Keep him home if the money is right, especially with the depth issues the Cowboys have endured.

Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith was injured for most of last season and is due a $13.6 million base salary with nothing guaranteed this season, which puts his position on the roster in peril. But it appears that something will get worked out for Smith to remain in Dallas. Smith and the Cowboys are working on a reworked contract that would bring him back for his 13th season with the Cowboys, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. A two-time first-team All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler, Smith has been among the best offensive linemen in football for much of his career. But last year he suffered a torn hamstring in training camp, and when rookie Tyler Smith played well in his place, it raised questions about whether Smith would have a future in Dallas.

Some big-time players here.

The Cowboys used the tag once again this week, marking the sixth straight season to tag a player, when they placed the one-year, guaranteed tender on Tony Pollard. We’ll see if Pollard ends up playing on the tag this season or the Cowboys work out a long-term deal. Not all players have actually gone through the season on the tag, but it certainly happens, including this past season with Dalton Schultz, who is now set to become an unrestricted free agent. Let’s look back at the Cowboys’ history with the franchise tag over the last 30 years.

Penalties being a player’s largest weakness is very manageable, well, depending on the coaches.

What Worked: For starters, if you’re an undrafted rookie free agent and end up, not only making the team but having some moderate success on the field, that’s a win right there. Hendershot undoubtedly exceeded expectations when he was able to make the 53-man roster and play in all 17 regular-season games. He started two games, had 11 catches and scored two touchdowns. Needs Some Work: If there was a negative part of Hendershot’s game, it would likely be in the amount of penalties, compared to his lack of consistent playing time. Hendershot tied for third on the team with six penalties, despite ranking 33rd overall in snaps. But to be fair, the six-most penalized players on the team are all first-second or third-year players, including three rookies. So with time, Hendershot should be able to overcome those penalty issues, which will be a priority if he’s going to get more snaps, which is expected. His Best Work: The backup tight end spots can sometimes be difficult to evaluate. Hendershot was a valuable member of the offense and had a big role, despite just the 11 catches. But one of his two touchdowns – a 20-yard reception in the end zone against the Jaguars – gave us a glimpse of the playmaking ability Hendershot has, especially down the field. Also, coupled with fellow rookie Jake Ferguson, they definitely brought some added athleticism to the tight end position, not to mention amping up the TD-celebration-game as well.

A sort of update on Dalton Schultz

Schultz, 26, is set to hit free agency next week, and he will surely be viewed as top tight end available in the market. ... so much so that there is a chance he will become the highest-paid tight end in the NFL. Schultz was making $10.9 million on the franchise tag in 2022. Dallas had the option to do that again, but a second tag would have cost the Cowboys over $13 million. So Dallas instead tagged running back Tony Pollard ... while, as we understand it so far, not making much of an effort during the combine to stay in touch with Schultz. However, there is a new report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer claiming that Schultz has already turned down “a pretty solid multi-year offer” from the Cowboys.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.