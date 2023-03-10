The Dallas Cowboys hosted free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on a visit in December of last season. Beckham went to see two other teams before coming to Dallas. He met with the Buffalo Bills and the New York Giants. After all of the fanfare and conversations, OBJ left with no contract. However, a resolution might be coming soon.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Beckham will hold a workout in Arizona today for all teams to watch.

Free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. will hold a workout for NFL teams Friday in Arizona, per sources.



Beckham is now more than 13 months removed from ACL reconstruction, ready to play … and free to sign at any time. pic.twitter.com/Twp2uX0U2f — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2023

The New York Giants will be one of the teams visiting, but there has yet to be a confirmation if Dallas will be in the mix. Calvin Watkins had this to say about the team’s intentions.

A Cowboys executive would not comment if the team would attend OBJs workout. However, a source said the team is comfortable signing Beckham if the money and health is right. They have done due diligence on him. Everything they've heard has been positive. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) March 10, 2023

The last sentence makes sense, given Owner Jerry Jones spoke at the NFL Combine last week, saying there is still interest in pursuing Beckham in free agency. If he had worked out when he came to Dallas in December and was healthy, there’s a possibility Beckham would already be a Cowboy.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones discussed WR Odell Beckham Jr. last night. No deal is considered imminent between the sides, a person familiar with situation said earlier this week. As a free agent, Beckham is eligible to be signed at any time; teams don’t need to wait until March 15. pic.twitter.com/JxVVP6Ot3R — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 4, 2023

However, Watkins also mentions, “some in the Cowboys organization weren’t sure how serious OBJ was about his return last year. He wasn’t healthy so it [was] like he was just playing games.”

A big deal was made of his arrival in Dallas, and he even got his moment in the spotlight when Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs took Beckham to a Dallas Mavericks game.

There’s no question that if OBJ is healthy he would be an added playmaker to the Cowboys’ offense. CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott, and Ezekiel Elliott spoke about him fitting in with the group and locker room. Mike McCarthy could undoubtedly use some extra juice on offense now that he’s taking over as the offensive play-caller. The trio of Lamb, Beckham, and Michael Gallup has a nice ring to it.

Teams don’t have to wait until next week to sign OBJ, given he is currently a free agent. Once the workout is over, there might be real traction toward a contract if a team likes what they see. The Cowboys could be the first to do so, given they’ve kept tabs on him.

After all this time, it would only seem right this ends with Beckham being a Dallas Cowboy*.

*- for the right price