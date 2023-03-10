It was only a matter of time until the Dallas Cowboys started to make some real moves relative to lowering their 2023 salary cap number. With free agency coming up next week, the team will need to get under the cap and allow themselves to make some moves in acquiring new players. The most logical move was to restructure some of their star players who they plan to keep, making the idea of moving money to later years of their contract more palatable.

They did that today, and in the process opened up a whopping $30 million in cap space.

The #Cowboys cleared roughly $30 million in cap space by restructuring the contracts of Dak Prescott and Zack Martin, per the team. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2023

That is a huge amount of money freed up, almost allowing Cowboys fans to dream of a big move in free agency. But we’ve been down that road before.

Restructuring Prescott brings up the interesting point of whether they will also try to reach an extension this year, or is this their only move with Prescott for the time being.

Cowboys announce they've cut about $30 million off 2023 salary cap, restructuring Dak Prescott and Zack Martin contracts. $22 million saved with Dak restructure, per team, ahead of free agency week. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) March 10, 2023

With the restructure, Dak Prescott's 2024 salary-cap figure will be a little more than $59 million. Stephen Jones has discussed possibility of an extension for Prescott this offseason. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 10, 2023

The Cowboys could still drop some players like Ezekiel Elliott to open up even more cap space. Maybe this is the year they will actually use that money to make a