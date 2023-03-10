 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys restructure Dak Prescott, Zack Martin to free up $30 million in cap space

The Cowboys are making real money moves now in preparation for free agency coming up.

By Dave Halprin
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

It was only a matter of time until the Dallas Cowboys started to make some real moves relative to lowering their 2023 salary cap number. With free agency coming up next week, the team will need to get under the cap and allow themselves to make some moves in acquiring new players. The most logical move was to restructure some of their star players who they plan to keep, making the idea of moving money to later years of their contract more palatable.

They did that today, and in the process opened up a whopping $30 million in cap space.

That is a huge amount of money freed up, almost allowing Cowboys fans to dream of a big move in free agency. But we’ve been down that road before.

Restructuring Prescott brings up the interesting point of whether they will also try to reach an extension this year, or is this their only move with Prescott for the time being.

The Cowboys could still drop some players like Ezekiel Elliott to open up even more cap space. Maybe this is the year they will actually use that money to make a

