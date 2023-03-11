In the last game that the Dallas Cowboys played, they faced off against a quarterback taken with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Obviously that was Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers.

At some point during the 2023 season, perhaps even Week 1, the Dallas Cowboys will likely visit the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Obviously that is to be determined.

On Friday afternoon, there was a blockbuster trade in the NFL when the Carolina Panthers traded up with the Chicago Bears for the top selection in the draft, and gave up a lot in order to do so.

Compensation update, per sources: Bears trading No. 1 overall pick to Carolina for:



pick No. 9

pick No. 61

a first-round pick in 2024

a second-round pick in 2025

WR DJ Moore pic.twitter.com/hHrHn1UIR2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2023

There are still about six weeks to go between now and draft day which means there will be a lot of rumors and speculation in the process, but teams don’t make moves like this unless they are for a quarterback (generally speaking). The Panthers are clearly going up to get their most-preferred option at the most important position in the game.

At present time our friends at DraftKings believe that Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will go number one. He is the only player with minus odds to do so.

Time will tell when the Cowboys visit the Panthers in 2023, but they are scheduled to do so this coming season. For what it’s worth, Dallas visited Carolina in the 2018 season opener (the first “wide receiver by committee” game) and if that were to happen again, Dallas would go (in all likelihood) from facing a draft’s final pick at quarterback to the next draft’s first pick at quarterback in consecutive games which would be interesting to say the least.

Next week will bring legal tampering and the official start to the new league year which means we could see a few more trades. Hopefully the Cowboys are a part of that to a degree that we all enjoy.