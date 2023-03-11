Make of this what you will.

Twelve teams attended Odell Beckham Jr.’s private workout in Arizona on Friday, and the Cowboys weren’t one of them. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports the Panthers, Giants, Patriots, Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, Browns and Ravens were represented at the workout. He later added that the Jets also were present.

In order to get under the cap before next week, the Cowboys reworked some deals.

The Cowboys were roughly pegged about $18 million over the cap, but these moves get them under and give them wiggle room to re-sign some of their own free agents to-be, if possible, before the market opens. The restructuring of the contracts does not preclude the Cowboys from working out extensions for either player later this offseason. Speaking at the NFL scouting combine last week, executive vice president Stephen Jones said the team would like to discuss an extension for Prescott. He is in the third year of a four-year, $160 million deal. He was set to make $31 million in base salary this year with a $49.13 salary cap figure, which was the second largest behind Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. With the move, Prescott’s 2023 cap figure is roughly $27 million. His 2024 cap figure will rise to a little more than $59 million as a result of the restructure. The Cowboys cleared $8.8 million in restructuring Martin’s contract. He is signed through 2024 but remains one of the best guards in football and was named an All-Pro for the seventh time in 2022.

The Cowboys are showing interest in the future Hall of Fame linebacker.

On March 12, 2022, the Seattle Seahawks and linebacker Bobby Wagner mutually agreed to part ways, and he signed a five-year, $50 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams. Now, almost a year later, Wagner is again a free agent looking for a home in 2023. The Dallas Cowboys were thrown around as a landing spot last year, given Wagner’s familiarity with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Dallas was out of the mix early because the price tag was too high. The second time around, the Cowboys are still willing to kick the tires on the future Hall of Fame linebacker coming to DFW. NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reports. The Cowboys certainly need a veteran linebacker on the roster. The futures of Leighton Vander Esch and Anthony Barr remain uncertain as they hit free agency next week. Dallas has Damone Clark, Jabril Cox, and Devin Harper under contract, but none of them have played the position at the NFL level for a full season. With Dan Quinn returning to Dallas, pairing him with Wagner would significantly boost the defense if LVE were to leave. The Rams didn’t release No. 54 because of a drop-off in production. Wagner finished the year with second-team All-Pro honors for 140 tackles, ten tackles for loss, ten quarterback hits, and six sacks.

Micah Parsons is trying to recruit Darius Slay to Dallas for 2023.

Well, well, well, it seems that the Philadelphia Eagles’ roster will look much different next season. Star cornerback Darius Slay has been granted permission to seek for a trade elsewhere. Philly is trying their best to keep Slay in town, but teams will definitely look to poach Slay. Sensing blood in the water, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is already trying to recruit Darius Slay.

@bigplay24slay I promise no drop off at pass rusher!!! https://t.co/ck47bkuWu4 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) March 10, 2023

The Cowboys already have one of the best up-and-coming CBs in the league in Trevon Diggs. The All-Pro corner could learn a lot of tricks from the veteran Slay. Having two elite shut-down corners would also open up more opportunities for Micah Parsons to terrorize the quarterback. If this ever happens, the league might be doomed. Unfortunately for Cowboys fans, getting Darius Slay from the Eagles is just probably a pipe dream. Dallas is probably Philly’s number one rival, at least in the NFL. It’s unlikely for Howie Roseman to trade his star cornerback to their most hated rival, even for any price. In fact, perhaps the only time Roseman would consider trading Slay to Dallas if they get Micah Parsons in return.

After Anthony Brown went down with an Achilles injury, the Cowboys' secondary was never the same.

The Cowboys defensive backfield was a MASH unit near the end of the 2022 season. Five players in the backfield ended the season injured. Keeping this unit healthy may be the biggest challenge for Dan Quinn. Because, when healthy, the defensive backs were a big reason why the team finished third in the NFL with 54 sacks. Add in 16 interceptions and a league-leading 17 fumbles recovered and Dallas’ defense was solid. But the injuries began taking their toll and the defense slipped down the stretch. The collapse at Jacksonville and letting Gardner Minshew carve them up the following week being prime examples. Assuming everyone comes back healthy, the Cowboys are setting very nicely for 2023. Could they add another veteran to the mix, especially if they lose Donovan Wilson to free agency? I hear you Cowboys fans, asking for Jalen Ramsey or Brandon Jones. But those players will come at a high price and Dallas really doesn’t have to spend the money on this room.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.