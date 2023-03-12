Considering the work that Mike McCarthy has done in his short time with the Dallas Cowboys, you’d think some would be satisfied. After all, the team made the playoffs in two consecutive seasons, a feat they haven’t accomplished since 2007, won twelve games in each of those years. That also includes a road playoff win, something they haven’t don’t since the 1990s. Yet, there’s still questions regarding the job stability of Mike McCarthy. How hot is McCarthy’s seat actually?

This may seem silly, but there are possible timelines in which McCarthy is fired from his head coaching job in Dallas. This mainly comes from the fact that McCarthy has a very talented team with literal Super Bowl potential, yet is unable to lead them to victory in big games, such as the NFC Divisional round. McCarthy will be starting his fourth year as the Cowboys’ head coach in 2023 and has now led them to two consecutive seasons of 12-5 records. That is very good, but is it enough? Fans are getting tired of the same thing over and over again. We want some success outside of the regular season. This is why McCarthy may be on the hot seat for his job. If Mike McCarthy can’t get past this postseason curse, then Jerry Jones may well end up showing him the woodshed behind the executive offices at The Star in Frisco, TX. Don’t get me wrong, a coach that can lead a team to back-to-back 12-win seasons is a great coach, but for the Cowboys, it’s not enough. McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys team is filled with some of the most talented defenders and offensive players the NFL has ever seen, yet he still struggles to find success in the big games. Another act of aggression came when McCarthy decided to fire all those coaches. Can a man really just go rogue on his team and get away with it? I actually agree with what McCarthy did and stand by his decision to fire those coaches, but how come Jerry Jones is so comfortable with all of this?This brings us back to the main question of whether or not McCarthy is in trouble. It honestly seems like Jerry Jones has given most of his trust and power to McCarthy.

The Cowboys would be wise to do their homework on the running back class this year with the uncertainty surrounding Ezekiel Elliott. Bijan Robinson has been mentioned as a possible target, but there’s another running back in the lone star state fans should familiarize themselves with.

Devon Achane was rated a 4-star recruit by 247 Sports out of high school. He scored 110 total touchdowns and went for 6,827 total yards from scrimmage whilst playing in high school. As such, he was highly recruited, getting offers from 20 Power 5 schools. Achane decided to play at Texas A&M where he played his entire collegiate career. In his first year in 2020, Achane played in six games for the Aggies. He ran for 364 yards on 43 attempts with an unbelievable average of 8.5 yards per carry. He added four rushing touchdowns with no fumbles and also had 97 receiving yards with one receiving touchdown. In his sophomore year, Achane got more playing time getting on the field in all 12 games. He had 130 attempts going for 910 yards with an average of 7.0 YPC. He did fumble the ball once, but scored nine times on the ground for the Aggies. As a receiver, Achane made 24 receptions for 261 yards and one receiving touchdown. THE FIT Devon Achane is one of the fastest and most explosive prospects in this year’s draft. His junior season proved what he can do when given a lot of snaps on offense, very nearly getting 1,300 yards from scrimmage. His ability to play special teams will entice most teams when evaluating him. His un-coachable issue being his size is his biggest downfall.

As much as the Cowboys front office insists upon the importance of the future of this team, underlined by the famous words from Stephen Jones, “We like our guys”, the team needs to show how much they like their guy, Trevon Diggs, by giving him a new contract immediately.

Diggs is going to command a top-five salary, if not reset the market entirely, when he signs his next contract. That could happen this offseason or that could happen next offseason. Based on historical evidence and the ever-growing nature of the salary cap and accounting for gambling revenue, a top-of-the-market deal this off-season will likely be far less than a top-of-the-market deal next off-season. This poses the question, what would it take for Diggs to hurt his current value?2022 was a relatively down season for Diggs. After earning All-Pro honors by posting 21 total pass deflections and 11 interceptions in 2021, Diggs came up with 14 pass deflections in 2022, converting just 3 into interceptions. Quarterback’s completion percentage throwing against him increased as did their passer rating when targeted. Despite the statistical drop, Diggs did nothing to sour his market and remains a virtual lock for a mammoth contract extension. If he all he does is repeat his 2022 season, he’s still likely to get a top-of-the-market contract in 2023. If he repeats his 2021 season, all bets are off how high his figure will be. Diggs’ ability to track and win balls is unparalleled in the NFL today and no statistical drop will change that. It should be no surprise, that despite playing one more game in 2022, Diggs was targeted 18 fewer times and yielded 234 fewer yards (per PFR). Even with his loose, yet in-phase, style of play, teams will continue to avoid Diggs for fear of a game-changing turnover. Unless a permanent injury befalls him, his value is unlikely to drop after the 2023 season.

After restructuring the contracts for Zack Martin and Dak Prescott to save significant cap space, we all want to know, what’s next?

Is it time for Jerry Jones and the front office to go shopping? This often-asked question is the result of a bit of misunderstanding regarding the purpose of re-done deals. The truth? Dallas is now $15 million under the cap ... but that $15 million isn’t necessarily earmarked for a shopping spree at all. So what’s it for? Best example: The Cowboys will need about $10 million in their “rookie pool’’ in order to sign their draft picks. So ... there goes all but $5 million of the new room. Good news, though: More re-do’s and more room is coming; there are at least $20 million more worth of moves to continue to make space. Odell would perhaps be the “easiest” deal for an attacking weapon, as no draft capital would need to be used in any scenario. The annual salary for Beckham Jr. could also be relatively “low” at around $13 million APY. Then there is DeAndre Hopkins. The receiver is up for trade, and with rumors swirling that Dallas is interested, the recent contract restructures could prove decisive in getting a deal done. Having already stated that he will be “flexible” in negotiating terms with a new team, this opens the door somewhat for a potential deal to be more viable for Dallas. And his cap impact for his two contract years average $17.2 million per. That can be made to fit.

