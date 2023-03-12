When free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went on his tour last season, he hoped to find a home and help a team get to the postseason. It turned out that Beckham was not healthy enough to play in 2022 and needed more time to recover.

Even though he didn’t work out for the three teams he visited, the Dallas Cowboys included, it seemed that Beckham was looking for a contract worth $20 million a season.

He hasn’t played a snap of football in 392 days, but his asking price hasn’t changed. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports.

At one point during the 2022 season, a report emerged that free-agent receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. wants $20 million per year. We’re told that Beckham still has that number in mind.

This report comes on the heels of Beckham working out for NFL teams in Arizona on Friday, March 10, 2023. The workout involved the receiver running routes with former Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis throwing him the ball. Not every team in the league was in attendance. The teams that were there include the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants, New York Jets, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore Ravens.

A notable team missing from this list would be the Dallas Cowboys, who might have shown the most interest in signing OBJ last December. Clarence Hill Jr of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Cowboys did not send anyone to Odell Beckham Jr’s workout in Phoenix. But that doesn’t reflect a lack of interest. They are comfortable with the player...It will come down to finances and there are other teams in the mix.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports mentioned when asked which teams would be attending the workout that there was at least “one team very interested that’s not going. Only because they feel they already know of their interest & where he’s at.”

While Anderson, who is very close with OBJ, did not mention the Cowboys by name, she could be referring to them given they were the only team missing from the workout who Beckham visited with at the end of last season (Buffalo, New York, and Dallas).

Supposedly, the former Pro Bowl wideout looked great running routes and even caught a few one-handed catches.

Everybody almost ran out after this one… @obj pic.twitter.com/Lya6wg7wuN — Prince Amukamara (@PrinceAmukamara) March 11, 2023

As mentioned this week, Beckham doesn’t need to wait until March 13, 2023, to start negotiating a deal with an NFL team. Jerry Jones has remained interested in Beckham coming to Dallas, but will $20 million be too expensive?

The Cowboys are painted into a corner needing to add a weapon on offense opposite receiver CeeDee Lamb. It could be through free agency, a trade, or the draft. If Dallas is happy with the news out of Arizona on Friday and brings Beckham in for a second visit, they surely will try to get to a number lower than $20 million a year.