This past week at the NFL Scouting Combine, the Dallas Cowboys were doing their homework on cornerbacks. They met with several cornerbacks at the combine and seemingly have their eyes set on revamping the position. Outside of Trevon Diggs and a bright spot in rookie DaRon Bland, cornerback was a turbulent position for the team. First, Jourdan Lewis was sidelined with a season-ending foot injury, and to complicate matters, Anthony Brown would tear his Achilles and miss the remainder of the season.

The replacements in their stead were less than inspiring. Kelvin Joseph struggled to make an impact beyond his contributions on special teams, often being a step behind and trailing in coverage. Nashon Wright took a try at replacing Brown but was uneven in his performance.

They ultimately were able to make a patchwork of what pieces they had to work with. However, the front office knows that simply will not be enough and they must get more consistent and reliable play from the position. Speaking of those characteristics, the team should seriously consider signing cornerback Patrick Peterson.

Patrick Peterson

Pos: Cornerback

NFL Exp: 13 yrs.

Throughout his NFL career, Peterson has been one of the most productive and consistent players in the NFL. The former All-Pro has plenty of skins on the wall. Peterson could join the team and take a substantial role as a leader. Peterson still has most of the physical tools that made him a top-five selection. Despite being 32-years-old, he’s still got the size and strength to play press coverage at the line of scrimmage and is also still able to play the ball very well.

Last season for the Minnesota Vikings, Peterson had the second most interceptions of his career with five. He also was tied for sixth best in the NFL in passes defended with 15. Adding Peterson to the Cowboys would allow them much more freedom to go in any direction they want with their first pick in the draft. It will also buy them more time to develop the young corners on the roster, including finding a permanent spot for Israel Mukuamu.

Costly time for Daniel Jones to be intercepted there, as the Giants were on the move and driving before Patrick Peterson stepped in front of Isaiah Hodgins for the pick.



It’s the 5th interception of the season for Jones. Giants trail 17-13 in the 4th.

pic.twitter.com/6KovnWOis1 — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) December 24, 2022

Undoubtedly, Peterson will carry a higher cost than they’re accustomed to, as he is a decorated veteran, but that shouldn’t scare the Cowboys away. The Cowboys should buck their current habit of cutting back on costs and offer some money for Peterson’s services.

Signing Peterson would carry some piece of mind for two reasons. The first is because of how good he has been, and second because Peterson has been extremely durable in his career. In his 12-year career, he’s only missed ten games.