This one is not going to sit well with some in Cowboys Nation.

And just like that, one player linked to Dallas is off the table.

The Cowboys are talking about making moves but one just got made ... and it would’ve fit the roster nicely. Would it not fit the finances nicely? The Los Angeles Rams are trading All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins. The cost? The Rams get a paltry 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long. Why so cheap? Surely that is due to the salary that Miami is taking on ... maybe in conjunction with Ramsey desiring a new and richer deal. And yet, right now? Here are Ramsey’s dollars: For 2023, it’s a $17 mil base salary. For 2024, it’s a $14.5 mil base salary plus a $4 mil roster bonus. For 2025, it’s a $15.5 mil base salary plus a $4 mil roster bonus. There is nothing especially outrageous about any of that ... meaning there are going to be those in Cowboys Nation who feel their own outrage.

And now the question becomes whether or not OBJ actually expects this much money.

Cowboys FA target Odell Beckham Jr. wants $20 million per year “At one point during the 2022 season, a report emerged that free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wants $20 million per year. We’re told that Beckham still has that number in mind,” PFT’s Mike Florio reported. “It’s hard to imagine it happening, without Beckham proving that he can play at a high level. He was indeed playing at a high level in the 2021 postseason, but he suffered a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI. He likely needs to re-establish himself before he can get what he’s looking for.” Beckham would be a statement signing for the Cowboys, and his history a dominant slant runner makes him a seamless fit (on paper) in Mike McCarthy’s offense. However, Beckham hasn’t delivered a $20 million-worthy since 2019 when he posted 74 catches for 1,035 yards and four TDs with the Browns. Odell certainly showed flashes in the playoffs two seasons ago with the Rams that he’s still that caliber of player, but his torn ACL in the Super Bowl — his second to the same knee — changed everything about his market.

Will Jerry be willing to pull the trigger on one of these names?

Friday morning the Minnesota Vikings released two-time Pro Bowler Adam Thielen. He just makes sense for this team. No ego, knows his role and does it well. He was more than likely cut from the Vikings because they have possibly the best wide out in the game right now, Justin Jefferson. The Vikings saved some money doing so as well. He said he wants to play for a contender, and the Cowboys are just that. He would instantly be the second best guy in the receiving room, behind CeeDee Lamb. Another huge name to keep an eye on is DeAndre Hopkins. One of the best in the business right now. His relationship with the Arizona Cardinals has been shaky lately. He was seen hanging out with former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant. Hopkins noted to all the Cowboys fans that he heard them talking about him, and seemed very interested in what the team has to offer. The Cowboys would have to trade for the superstar wide out, but could make it work. The problem is, honestly, he doesn’t do much for them right now.

If the Cowboys want to make moves, they could.

Reduction or Release for Tyron Smith While Elliott’s been able to maintain his presence on the field as he ages, the future Hall of Fame left tackle hasn’t. Smith is still starter grade, but there’s absolutely nothing about him that says the team can plan on him to be there. He’s entering the final season of his team-friendly 10-year extension and still needs to be a consideration though. Bringing back Smith affords Dallas a ton of flexibility. Right tackle Terence Steele suffered an ACL injury but should be back for training camp. ACLs for linemen aren’t the same as they are for skill positions, but it’s not nothing. Tyler Smith could also return inside to guard if the elder Smith were to play left tackle. New OL coach Mike Solari has some decisions to make, but would be better off with Smith back, just not at his $13 million base salary and cap hit. Rework Smith’s deal to add one more real season and two void years. Offer Smith a reduction of his $13.6 million base into a $4 million bonus, $1.165 million base (veteran minimum), $3 million in NLTBE bonuses ($1 million for starting five games, $2 million more for starting 10) and a $3 million base salary for 2024.

Mapping out what the Cowboys must do before a very important week.

It’s time to sign a long-term extension with Donovan Wilson A name to monitor within the Cowboys organization is safety, Donovan Wilson. No. 6 is coming off of a career year in which he played every game, recorded 101 tackles, five sacks, seven tackles for loss, one interception, and nine quarterback hits. Wilson was named by Dan Quinn as someone who would break out in 2022, and he couldn’t have been more correct. Being a sixth-round draft pick, Wilson is looking for a payday, considering he’s only made just over $3.5 million over four seasons in Dallas. Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News tweeted that Stephen Jones and Will McClay met with Wilson’s representatives at the Senior Bowl in February. In an interview, Stephen Jones talked about wanting to keep the safety group together if possible. Another insider echoes the same sentiment with the Cowboys looking to zero in on Wilson as a top priority before the free agency window opens. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.