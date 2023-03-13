2023 Dallas Cowboys free agency tracker: Rumors, reports, signings and everything you need to know

We have reached the legal tampering portion of this offseason and there are all sorts of deals happening across the National Football League.

As is usually the case these deals cannot become official until the new league year begins which is on Wednesday, March 15th at 4 PM ET. While eleventh hour things can always happen, whatever is reported as agreed to between now and then generally sticks, but the Dallas Cowboys are historically not interested in this part of the team-building process.

In fact one year ago the Cowboys were the last team in the NFL to sign an external veteran free agent which shows just how much they like to slow-play things around this time of year. Whether or not they follow this philosophy in the here and now remains to be seen, but early indications are that this will be the case.

Whatever does wind up happening will be worth monitoring which is exactly what this post will do. Every bit of news, rumored or reported, will be documented here and we will update the tracker as the week(s) moves along.

Dallas Cowboys Free Agent Rumors

TBD

Dallas Cowboys Free Agent Additions

TBD

Dallas Cowboys Free Agent Departures

Connor McGovern is headed to the Buffalo Bills on a 3-year, $23M deal

Last Updated on Monday, March 13th at 2:00pm ET