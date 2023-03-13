The NFL’s legal tampering period opened up on Monday afternoon and it took just about two hours for something to happen that has an impact on the Dallas Cowboys. While the Cowboys are still not on the board in terms of players who they have brought in themselves, they have now officially lost a free agent. Connor McGovern is headed to the Buffalo Bills on a three-year deal worth $23M.

The #Bills have agreed to terms with G Connor McGovern on a three-year, $23 million deal, source says. Former third-round pick of the #Cowboys heading to Buffalo.



This means 50% of the Connor McGoverns available in free agency have agreed to deals. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

It never seemed likely that the Cowboys would bring back Connor McGovern and a $23M deal is certainly beyond their price point. While McGovern was a fine option for the team at left guard, especially after Dallas let Connor Williams walk in free agency to the Miami Dolphins a year ago, their priorities simply lie elsewhere.

As far as what the offensive line could look like in 2023, the Cowboys have acted as if Tyron Smith will be returning which would theoretically kick Tyler Smith inside to guard.

Possible Dallas Cowboys Offensive Line

LT: Tyron Smith

LG Tyler Smith

C: Tyler Biadasz

RG: Zack Martin

RT: Terence Steele

While the starting five may be set on paper, the team will still need to add some depth along the interior in the aftermath of McGovern’s departure. Matt Farniok is there, but look for the team to address the spot in the draft.

It is likely that Connor McGovern will net the Cowboys a compensatory pick in 2024, we will obviously have to wait and see on that. Best of luck to him with the Buffalo Bills, the Cowboys do visit Buffalo in 2023 so they will see him then.