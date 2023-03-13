 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys free agency 2023: Guard Connor McGovern leaving for 3-year deal, $23M with Buffalo Bills

The Cowboys have now lost a player in free agency as guard Connor McGovern exits.

By RJ Ochoa
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL’s legal tampering period opened up on Monday afternoon and it took just about two hours for something to happen that has an impact on the Dallas Cowboys. While the Cowboys are still not on the board in terms of players who they have brought in themselves, they have now officially lost a free agent. Connor McGovern is headed to the Buffalo Bills on a three-year deal worth $23M.

It never seemed likely that the Cowboys would bring back Connor McGovern and a $23M deal is certainly beyond their price point. While McGovern was a fine option for the team at left guard, especially after Dallas let Connor Williams walk in free agency to the Miami Dolphins a year ago, their priorities simply lie elsewhere.

As far as what the offensive line could look like in 2023, the Cowboys have acted as if Tyron Smith will be returning which would theoretically kick Tyler Smith inside to guard.

Possible Dallas Cowboys Offensive Line
  • LT: Tyron Smith
  • LG Tyler Smith
  • C: Tyler Biadasz
  • RG: Zack Martin
  • RT: Terence Steele

While the starting five may be set on paper, the team will still need to add some depth along the interior in the aftermath of McGovern’s departure. Matt Farniok is there, but look for the team to address the spot in the draft.

It is likely that Connor McGovern will net the Cowboys a compensatory pick in 2024, we will obviously have to wait and see on that. Best of luck to him with the Buffalo Bills, the Cowboys do visit Buffalo in 2023 so they will see him then.

