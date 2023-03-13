 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cowboys free agency 2023: Team gains $7 million in cap space by restructuring Michael Gallup’s deal

The Cowboys made another move to add some more room within the salary cap.

By Dave Halprin
The legal tampering period of free agency has begun, and the normal thing for Cowboys fans has happened. Basically nothing. That’s how the Cowboys roll and we all know it coming into free agency. The Cowboys did make some news passively by losing guard Connor McGovern to the Bills.

But they also actively did something that might help when the second- and third-wave of free agency starts and the Cowboys finally make some moves. They restructured the contract of wide receiver Michael Gallup to gain some more cap room.

This gives the Cowboys $7 million in cap relief for this year.

There has been so much talk about adding a playmaker for Dak Prescott, and while the Cowboys should pursue that, one of the easiest ways for that to happen would be for Gallup to return to form. Before the ACL injury, Gallup was an effective downfield threat with his ability to catch balls in traffic, and to contort his body and feet along the sideline. That Gallup was a very capable WR2 and would be a great complement to CeeDee Lamb.

