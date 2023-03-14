This focus on internal free agents is what we’re used to seeing from the Dallas Cowboys.

Fowler, 28, singed a one-year “prove it” deal with Dallas in the 2022 offseason worth $3 million. He was a key piece of an impressive Cowboys defense, finishing with six sacks, 27 tackles and two forced fumbles. His six sacks were tied for third-most on the Cowboys, matching the total of star defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. What’s most impressive is that Fowler managed to put up those numbers despite playing significantly fewer snaps (343) than Lawrence (697) and other star defensive players for Dallas. Last season was exactly what Fowler needed to spark his career back to life. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 draft by the Jaguars hasn’t had the easiest time since entering the league. He’s shown flashes of potential but has never been able to put it all together.

Connor McGovern started a career-high 15 games for the Cowboys at left guard last season.

The Buffalo Bills have come to terms with offensive lineman Connor McGovern, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The 25-year-old had played in 45 games with the Cowboys after being selected out of Penn State in the third round of 2019’s NFL draft. McGovern’s new deal will reportedly be a three-year contract worth $23 million and is expected to be made official on Wednesday when the league’s free agency period actually begins. McGovern started every game of the 15 he was active for in 2022, and was on the field for over 78% of the Cowboys offense’s snaps. His departure now turns even more of a spotlight on what the club will do regarding several of their veteran linemen. Eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith could return but is thought to be in line for a restructuring of his contract. Right guard Zack Martin just got a restructured deal for what will be his 10th NFL season. Jason Peters, the team’s oldest player, is set to hit free agency. Terence Steele received a second-round tender; the club will likely wait until the summer to try to hammer out a longer pact once he’s recovered from a torn ACL. Last year’s first-round draft pick Tyler Smith showed proficiency at both left tackle and left guard.

Tyler Biadasz went from a question mark in the offseason to trusted starter at center.

Contract Consideration: Given that Biadasz was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft out of Wisconsin he’s slated to earn almost $2.9 million in 2023 before hitting the unrestricted free agent following the end of the season. If you’re a believer in trends, the Cowboys have placed the franchise tag on former fourth round picks in the last four years with Tony Pollard this season and Dalton Schultz last year, along with Dak Prescott getting tagged twice in 2020 and 2021. What’s Next: There has been plenty of indication that Biadasz has made significant progress from his first year as the full-time starter into his second season at the keystone. He’ll be entering his walk year when he turns 25 in November, so he should be more than motivated to keep his arrow trending upward as a fixture for the Cowboys on the offensive line.

The Cowboys learned the value of having a capable backup QB last season, in the final year of Cooper Rush’s contract.

MAX DUGGAN Jerry Jones has already confessed his love for Max Duggan. And we know what happens when Jerry gets attached to someone. At the Senior Bowl, Jerry said that Duggan was the best quarterback there and showered him with a few other compliments. Coupled with his pledge to draft a quarterback in this year’s draft, it looks like Jerry has his eyes set on the Heisman runner-up. Duggan and the TCU Horned Frogs were the feel-good story of college football last season. But he divides people on his ability to play at the next level. Max has qualities that teams love. He’s got a good attitude. He’s tough and resilient. He’s gritty and able to overcome adversity as we saw throughout the 2022 college season. Duggan is a good runner too. And at the NFL combine he stunned scouts by running a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash — ranking second among the quarterbacks.

The Cowboys missed out on Jalen Ramsey, but could still make a splash at cornerback in free agency.

1. Marcus Peters, CB This signing will cost the Cowboys a little bit more but is still a cost-effective option. We actually had Patrick Peterson in this space over Peters, but Peterson disappointingly signed with the Steelers on Monday evening. Peter’s market value is expected to be around $6.4 million, per Spotrac. That’s a deal that is too good for the Cowboys to pass up, especially after a season where their secondary struggled. If the Cowboys go after Peters, they know what they’ll be getting out of him. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro corner for a reason in eight NFL seasons. While his All-Pro level is probably in the past, there’s no doubt that he can still contribute to a Super Bowl contending team. Last season with the Ravens, Peters posted an interception, six passes defended, and two forced fumbles. He allowed just 11.8 yards per reception, and Pro Football Focus projects his market at an affordable $7 million per year. Peters gives the Cowboys a physical, ball-hawking corner on the outside to pair with Trevon Diggs. His signing would definitely give Dallas an added boost in the secondary to complement some of the younger players. Da’Ron Bland had an impressive rookie season and will see more play time next season in the slot next to Diggs and hopefully, Peters. If the Cowboys pick up the veteran corner, they could decide to cut Lewis and save more than $4.7 million in cap space.

