The Dallas Cowboys got a nice win in free agency when they re-signed safety Donovan Wilson to a new deal. But they are still losing players on the regular. So far, we’ve seen guard Connor Williams leave for the Buffalo Bills, and linebacker Luke Gifford went to the Tennessee Titans. Now, it’s Noah Brown’s turn to leave as he has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Texans.

#Texans agree to sign #Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown to a one-year deal, per a league source @KPRC2 He's 6-foot-2, 225 pounds and caught 43 passes for 555 yards and three touchdowns. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 14, 2023

Brown had his most productive season last year when the Cowboys were forced to use him as one of their main receivers when James Washington got hurt in training camp, and rookie Jalen Tolbert failed to even get on the field in any meaningful way. Previously Brown, a seventh-round pick for the Cowboys in the 2017 draft, was mainly used as a blocking receiver who rarely saw action as a true pass catcher. Last year he proved he can be helpful in that capacity.

The Cowboys need to add playmakers to the offense at receiver, but Brown probably didn’t fit the profile Dallas is looking for under Mike McCarthy’s new offense.