The Dallas Cowboys have entered the chat.

Word began to circulate on social media on Tuesday afternoon that the Cowboys were going to potentially trade for a cornerback, and while fans were frantically wondering who exactly it could be, the shoe dropped.

The Dallas Cowboys are trading a fifth-round compensatory pick for veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Another big trade! The #Colts are sending five-time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore to the #Cowboys for a 2023 fifth-round compensatory pick, sources tell me and @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/K1LN0oit7L — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2023

This is a huge trade for the Dallas Cowboys. Their defense has been on the rise for the last two seasons but had an issue this past season at cornerback opposite of Trevon Diggs once Anthony Brown was lost to injury. Stephon Gilmore, a former Defensive Player of the Year, dramatically fixes that.

Gilmore spent this past season with the Indianapolis Colts and the previous one with the Carolina Panthers, but prior to that really made his name known with the New England Patriots (where he won DPOY) after signing with them in 2017.

Simply put, the Cowboys are pairing a very legitimate corner with one of the game’s newer arrivals in Trevon Diggs to form an elite tandem that has to face off against the likes of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Terry McLaurin, and although he is a tight end, Darren Waller (as of Tuesday afternoon as well).

The Cowboys cornerback room now features Diggs, Gilmore, Jourdan Lewis returning from injury, plus last year’s rookie sensation in DaRon Bland. With the safety group of Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker, and Donovan Wilson (who is returning as of Tuesday) this is all very exciting.

Update: 5:35pm ET

It is the lower of Dallas’ two fifth-round compensatory picks going to Indianapolis, pick number 176 overall.

Told it's pick No. 176 the Cowboys have given up the Colts for Stephon Gilmore. One of their two fifth round comp picks they received last week. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 14, 2023

The Cowboys are down to eight picks in the 2023 NFL Draft (comp picks bolded).