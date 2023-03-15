The Cowboys finalized a trade to bolster their secondary.

The Dallas Cowboys answered one of their bigger offseason questions by acquiring cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the Indianapolis Colts for a fifth-round draft pick, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Cowboys gave up pick No. 176, one of the two fifth-round compensatory picks they earned last week, to the Colts in exchange for Gilmore, who is entering the final year of his contract and has a base salary of $7.9 million. Gilmore, 32, started 16 games last season for Indianapolis and had two interceptions, one of which came against the Cowboys.

Cowboys were able to retain a key piece in their secondary for Dan Quinn’s defense.

The Dallas Cowboys got their first big win of 2023 NFL free agency Tuesday morning when they struck an agreement on a deal with safety Donovan Wilson to return to the Dallas Cowboys. The deal is reportedly a three-year contract worth up to $24 million with the first two years fully guaranteed. Wilson was a dynamic playmaker on the defense for the Dallas Cowboys in 2022, producing a team-high 101 tackles, five sacks, seven tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and an interception. Wilson has shown improvement every year for the Cowboys since he was drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft. This is a huge win for the Cowboys front office as it keeps their dynamic safety trio of Wilson, Malik Hooker, and Jayron Kearse together for at least one more season in Dallas. Hooker posted a tweet reacting to the news of the signing, showing his excitement to have the trio back together for the upcoming season.

The Cowboys lose a wide receiver to the other team in Texas.

The Texans agreed to a deal with veteran wideout Robert Woods after he was released by the Titans and they’ve reportedly come to terms with another free agent receiver on Tuesday. According to multiple reports, the Texans have agreed to terms with Noah Brown. The terms of the deal, which can’t become official until Wednesday, have not been disclosed. Brown was a Cowboys seventh-round pick in 2017 and he’s spent his entire NFL career in Dallas. He saw the most offensive playing time of his career in 2022 and set personal bests with 43 catches, 555 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. Brown and Woods will join Nico Collins, Brandin Cooks, John Metchie III, and Amari Rodgers in Houston’s receiving corps, although Cooks is looking for a trade to another team this offseason.

Parsons was quick to respond to the news of the Stephon Gilmore trade.

When Dallas Cowboys fans woke up on Tuesday, they were desperate for the front office to make some semblance of a statement move. By dinner time Tuesday, Dallas re-signed leading tackler Donovan Wilson and acquired star cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the Colts for a 2023 fifth-round compensatory pick. All of sudden, the Cowboys have an elite secondary to complement a front seven that includes generational talent Micah Parsons. Speaking of Parsons, the Defensive Player of the Year finalist had to be thrilled to see the franchise finally make an “all-in” move. Parsons has been extremely vocal on social media about star players landing with other contenders. Just in the last 24 hours, Parsons made note of the 49ers signing stud interior defender Javon Hargrave away from the Eagles. Like most Cowboys fans, the Gilmore trade took Parsons by surprise, and he took to Twitter to share his NSFW reaction.

Cowboys bringing back another key defender to cap off busy day.

Tuesday’s been a busy day for the Cowboys defense. They agreed to a trade with the Colts that will bring cornerback Stephon Gilmore to Dallas and they also struck a deal with safety Donovan Wilson to stay in town. They followed those moves up with another one involving one of their own players. According to multiple reports, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will re-sign with the team. Per those reports, it’s a two-year deal worth $11 million. Vander Esch has been with the Cowboys since being selected in the first round of the 2018 draft. He has dealt with neck injuries at points in his career, but made 16 appearances for the Cowboys between the regular season and playoffs last year. He had 110 tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble.

