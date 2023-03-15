 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dan Quinn wins day two of Cowboys NFL free agency

The Dallas Cowboys follow up an inactive first day of free agency with an incredible day two for Dan Quinn’s defense.

By ChrisHalling
Dallas Cowboys v New Orleans Saints Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys front office started off Tuesday morning on a great note when they brought back safety Donovan Wilson on a three-year, $24 million contract. Wilson was one of the Cowboys’ biggest playmakers in 2022 and many expected he would take a bigger contract from an outside team.

The front office followed this move with a massive trade, getting Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore from the Indianapolis Colts. The Cowboys only moved a compensatory fifth-round pick for Gilmore, a player who had a good season for the Colts in 2022.

After making a move that stands out as one of the larger moves in recent memory by the Cowboys front office, they added even more positive news on the defensive side of the ball. They agreed to terms on a contract with LB Leighton Vander Esch on a two-year deal worth $11 million.

While the front office was taking slack for their lack of activity on day one of free agency, they appear to be one of the winners on day two. The front office brought back their two leading tacklers from the 2022 seasons on very reasonable deals. Then on top of it, they gave a fifth-round compensatory pick and greatly increased their cornerback position by adding a reliable veteran in Gilmore.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has to be ecstatic about everything the Cowboys have done on day two of free agency. Quinn has two of his best defenders back for another playoff run this upcoming season, and they added one of the better cornerbacks of the past decade across the NFL.

The team filled most of the holes on their defense, which has so much talent across the board. It will be interesting to see what other players they are going to add on that side of the ball, or if they turn their attention to adding a veteran receiver to the team.

