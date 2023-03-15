 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys restructure DeMarcus Lawrence, add $8.9 million to cap space

The Cowboys continue to open up cap space during the early part of free agency.

By Dave Halprin
/ new
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have been a little more active than usual in this early part of 2023 free agency. Part of that perception is due to the unexpected trade for cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and also because they kept two free agents, Donovan Wilson and Leighton Vander Esch, who many fans had written off as possibly being too expensive for the team.

Another reason fans feel like more may be happening is the Cowboys opening up cap space. Restructuring the contracts of Dak Prescott, Zack Martin and Michael Gallup, plus the recent release of Ezekiel Elliott, has added a lot of room under the cap.

Now they’ve added some more. The team just restructured DeMarcus Lawrence’s contract.

Whether the Cowboys are gearing up for some kind of big move in free agency (or another trade), or just opening space for contract extensions down the road for players like Dak Prescott, Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb is an unknow. But it certainly feels good for Cowboys fans think that the team might make this offseason a little more active than previous ones.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys