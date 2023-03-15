The Dallas Cowboys have been a little more active than usual in this early part of 2023 free agency. Part of that perception is due to the unexpected trade for cornerback Stephon Gilmore, and also because they kept two free agents, Donovan Wilson and Leighton Vander Esch, who many fans had written off as possibly being too expensive for the team.

Another reason fans feel like more may be happening is the Cowboys opening up cap space. Restructuring the contracts of Dak Prescott, Zack Martin and Michael Gallup, plus the recent release of Ezekiel Elliott, has added a lot of room under the cap.

Now they’ve added some more. The team just restructured DeMarcus Lawrence’s contract.

The Cowboys have restructured the contract of DE DeMarcus Lawrence, opening up $8.89 million in room, per sources. He is the fourth player they have restructured in the last two weeks Dak Prescott, Zack Martin and Michael Gallup, freeing up nearly $45 million in cap space. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 15, 2023

Whether the Cowboys are gearing up for some kind of big move in free agency (or another trade), or just opening space for contract extensions down the road for players like Dak Prescott, Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb is an unknow. But it certainly feels good for Cowboys fans think that the team might make this offseason a little more active than previous ones.