 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys, Tyron Smith agree on a new contract that is more cap-friendly for 2023

The Cowboys have settled the issue with Tyron Smith who will return in 2023.

By Dave Halprin
/ new
Dallas Cowboys v Tennessee Titans Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The big man will back in Dallas for 2023. The Cowboys fanbase had been pondering the future of Tyron Smith, and apparently the Cowboys organization had been too because it was leaked that they wanted to re-work his contract. The reason behind that is the injury problem that has plagued Smith in recent years. When he’s on the field, he’s still one of the best, but keeping him on the field has been the issue.

The Cowboys and Smith came to an agreement on a new deal.

The deal has been described as incentive-laden, meaning the Cowboys are protecting themselves against injury. Smith could still be playing a vital role on the team depending on where the Cowboys intend to use him. He could be a left tackle if the team kicks Tyler Smith inside. He could be a right tackle if Terence Steele isn't ready to go at the start of the season. Or he could be one of the best swing tackles in the NFL.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys