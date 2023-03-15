The big man will back in Dallas for 2023. The Cowboys fanbase had been pondering the future of Tyron Smith, and apparently the Cowboys organization had been too because it was leaked that they wanted to re-work his contract. The reason behind that is the injury problem that has plagued Smith in recent years. When he’s on the field, he’s still one of the best, but keeping him on the field has been the issue.

The Cowboys and Smith came to an agreement on a new deal.

The Cowboys have reworked the contract for Tyron Smith, who will return to the team in 2023. Smith has worked with the team on a contract that is cap-friendly but has play-time incentives as well. — Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) March 15, 2023

The #Cowboys announced they’ve restructured LT Tyron Smith’s contract, converting some of his $13.6 million scheduled compensation to incentives and lowering his $17.605M cap number. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2023

The deal has been described as incentive-laden, meaning the Cowboys are protecting themselves against injury. Smith could still be playing a vital role on the team depending on where the Cowboys intend to use him. He could be a left tackle if the team kicks Tyler Smith inside. He could be a right tackle if Terence Steele isn't ready to go at the start of the season. Or he could be one of the best swing tackles in the NFL.