The seems to be interest from Cowboys fans in DeAndre Hopkins, but what about the Cowboys front office?

Parsons reaching out should send a clear message to Hopkins that he’s wanted in North Texas. If that (somehow) didn’t do the trick, Trevon Diggs joined the recruitment party shortly thereafter with a quick pitch to the star receiver. So, what did Hopkins have to say? Not much, sadly, which indicates there hasn’t been much dialogue between the Cowboys and Cardinals. A shrug emoji only adds to the speculation. It’s not a “no,” but it’s not a definitive “yes,” either. Far from it, actually … though it’s worth noting this was Hopkins first tweet since mid-February. As someone who’s likely been tweeted at multiple times in the past month, it speaks volumes he replied to Parsons. This comes after Hopkins made an appearance on Instagram live with Dez Bryant last week. Bryant and Hopkins have worked out and volunteered at a charity together recently, so you can add Dez to the list of current and former Cowboys stars who are pushing to get Hopkins to the Star. “I keep hearing y’all say my name around here,” Hopkins said on IG live with Bryant “What’s up? Talk to me.”

To address my mentions, not sure where DHop/Cowboys talk is coming from but my sources tell me they haven’t approached it and nothing there right now ‍♀️ — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 14, 2023

The Cowboys must now make a decision about Tony Pollard’s long-term contract, and Zeke could be a cautionary tale.

In 2020, Elliott ran for 979 yards and had just one 100-yard game. In 2021, he was off to a fast start until a partially torn posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee limited his burst. He finished with 1,002 yards in 17 games, gutting it out for the bulk of the season while wearing a brace. Last season, he ran for a career-low 876 yards but scored 12 touchdowns. He suffered a hyperextended knee against the Detroit Lions, missed two games, and for the first time did not record a 100-yard outing. He remained an excellent short-yardage and goal-line back, as well as a dominant pass-protector. Running backs, however, are not paid $15 million a year to protect the passer. Tony Pollard’s ascension and Elliott’s decline coincided. Pollard’s speed and vision led to a Pro Bowl season and the $10.091 million franchise tag. When Pollard was lost to an ankle injury in the playoffs against San Francisco, the Cowboys’ chances of winning were doomed. And now the Cowboys are faced with a similar contract dilemma with Pollard. Do they pay him a mega-contract or play out the season on the tag? How the Elliott extension turned out is probably enough to give the Cowboys

You know it was hard for Jerry Jones to cut Ezekiel Elliott.

Jerry Jones, owner and general manager in Dallas, issued an official statement on the decision. “Zeke’s impact and influence is seared into the Cowboys franchise in a very special and indelible way. He has been a consummate professional and leader that set a tone in our locker room, on the practice field and in the huddle. Zeke defined what a great teammate should be, and anyone that has ever played a team sport would be lucky to have a teammate like Zeke and be much better for it. His commitment and passion for winning is selfless, and the accountability he brings everyday earned the respect of our coaches, his teammates and our entire organization. He wore the Cowboys Star with pride and purpose every single time he put it on, and we’re a better franchise because of the example he set for veterans and rookies alike. That carried over into our community as well, with Zeke’s generosity and spirit about giving and caring for others. We have mutually agreed with Zeke that the best decision for everyone is that he will be able to experience free agency, and we can increase our flexibility and options as well. This is one of the toughest parts of operating a team. Moments like this come, and extremely difficult decisions and choices are made. For the franchise. For me personally. For players too. We will always have a special place and love for Zeke and what he means to our Cowboys family, both as a person and a player. That will never change.”

The Cowboys early activity is catching everyone by surprise.

Surprise, surprise. Even before the bell went off at 3 p.m. Wednesday signifying the opening of the 2023 NFL free agency, the Cowboys had swung into action retooling for the upcoming season as if a bunch of Sooners back in the Oklahoma land rush days. Oh, ye pessimists, so critical, suggesting the Cowboys front office guys already had headed out Monday on spring break. Or they were sitting on their hands the opening week of free agency when teams traditionally overpay during these bidding wars for players someone else didn’t want. [...] The top three prospective unrestricted free agents the Cowboys had were Pollard, Wilson and Vander Esch. Well, check, retained every one of them. Franchising (for now) Pollard at a guaranteed $10.9 million. Re-signed Wilson, three years, $21 million, right at $13.5 million guaranteed, with a $24 million max and a 2023 cap hit of just $3.3 million. Can’t believe the Cowboys got such a bargain on Vander Esch, finally healthy and balling out at middle linebacker while becoming the leader of that defense. Signed him at age 27 for two years, $8 million, a max of potentially $10 million with $1 million in performance incentives each season, and $5 million guaranteed. Good bang for their salary cap bucks.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.