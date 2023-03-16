Since the offseason started, the Dallas Cowboys knew they needed to add a playmaker on offense. They slapped the franchise tag on Tony Pollard to bring him back for another season. but the Cowboys really need the help in the passing game. So what next?

Well, tight end Dalton Schultz may find a new home in free agency, which leaves Dallas with more questions than answers on offense. One way to fix that is by adding talent to the wide receiver room.

Free agent Odell Beckham Jr. has been linked to the Cowboys since December of 2022, and while nothing has happened, the team has remained interested. Jordan Schultz of the Score reports that there have been recent positive talks between Dallas and OBJ.

2x All-Pro WR Odell Beckham Jr. has had positive discussions with the #Cowboys, sources tell @theScore. There are several teams interested, but Dallas would like to make it work. I’m told OBJ is seeking a multi-year contract. pic.twitter.com/tGBihFtzR2 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 16, 2023

While being interviewed at the NFL Combine, uwner Jerry Jones confirmed he spoke with Beckham’s mother at the NFL Honors and reconfirmed his interest in the receiver.

With OBJ getting healthier, he decided to hold a workout for NFL teams on March 10, 2023. Videos were posted on Twitter of Beckham running routes and showing off his signature one-handed catches.

From there, reports surfaced that the former All-Pro was at an asking price of $20 million per year and wanted a long-term contract. The report was debunked by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, stating that “OBJ has made no financial demands” while negotiations with teams started to ramp up.

Several teams are now in talks with free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr., who generated a buzz with his workout in front of scouts and coaches Friday in Arizona.



Sources say there have been no negotiations yet and OBJ has made no financial demands. Expect things to ramp up soon. pic.twitter.com/KKbZU1zsCW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2023

It does appear the market for Beckham is heating up. During his appearance on the Pat McAfee show, Aaron Rodgers mentioned OBJ by name as someone any team would like to have. The Cowboys are on that list, given their sustained interest since Christmas.

Another team who has remained interested in the OBJ sweepstakes are the Buffalo Bills. They have recently opened up $32 million in cap space by restructuring contracts with Josh Allen, Von Miller, and Stefon Diggs. Could they be making an all-in push for Beckham?

To free up space of their own, Dallas pushed money down the line with Zack Martin, Dak Prescott, and Michael Gallup before free agency started. Then after releasing Ezekiel Elliott with a post-June 1st designation, Dallas restructured deals with Tyron Smith and DeMarcus Lawrence.

If Beckham’s market is truly heating up, the Cowboys need to decide if they want the receiver as a part of their future plans and offer a long-term contract that he’s looking for. If both sides are having “positive discussions,” that signals progress and shows faith that Dallas wants to make this happen.

The front office made it their mission to add a playmaker to their roster. Having someone like OBJ in the building would certainly fulfill the need.