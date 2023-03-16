The Dallas Cowboys have been rather busy in free agency so far which has been nice to see. All told, the Cowboys addressed (technically speaking) the offensive side of the ball by placing the franchise tag on Tony Pollard and a second-round tender on Terence Steele. The defense picked up help by way of Donovan Wilson and Leighton Vander Esch returning, obviously though the headliner there was the trade for cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

While Dallas still has a need at kicker, they have finally addressed the third phase of the game by bringing back special teams star C.J. Goodwin on a one-year deal.

Cowboys are re-signing special teams ace CJ Goodwin on a one-year contract, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2023

Goodwin has been a staple on special teams in recent years so having him back in the fold is very good to see. The special teams group as a whole significantly improved when John Fassel took over in 2020 (with some added aggression that sometimes led to consternation!) and Goodwin has been a big part of that.