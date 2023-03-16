It has been a fun week for the Dallas Cowboys, but there is always room for more. America’s Team has been hard at work returning several key players and even trading for a high-level contributor in cornerback Stephon Gilmore. While we are in no way trying to be ungrateful for all of the action, the reality is that we still need to see more from the group.

This is true because through all of their moves to date, the Cowboys have yet to add a wide receiver. Dallas did restructure Michael Gallup’s contract so they clearly feel confident in him returning to form in 2023, but this is not a season that they can leave to chance. Again, they need more.

Rumors continue to swirl that the Cowboys could be in on current Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins. There has been another receiver who Dallas has been connected to as of late and the pot was stirred a bit on Thursday afternoon.

The Cowboys are reportedly among teams that have called about Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy

You may recall that the Cowboys were reportedly interested in trading for Jerry Jeudy prior to this past season’s deadline. As a player who is currently entering a contract year (his fifth-year option is eligible to be picked up this offseason) he makes sense as a target to try and acquire, especially with Denver needing draft capital after their moves for Russell Wilson and Sean Payton over the last year and change.

Our own Tom Ryle declared here at BTB that the Cowboys should trade for Jeudy and perhaps that manifestation is working. It was reported on Thursday afternoon that Dallas is among teams who have expressed interest in acquiring Jeudy, although the price is apparently going to be a steep one in order to get the job done.

Source confirms multiple teams have called inquiring about WR Jerry Jeudy. Price tag remains high.



Team asking for 1st or high 2nd + player.



NE, Cle and Dal (who was interested at trade deadline last year) among others inquiring. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 16, 2023

Benjamin Allbright notes that the reported price is a first-round pick or high second and a player. That is definitely a lot to pay, plus the Cowboys don’t exactly have a high second-rounder to offer.

Essentially this means that, assuming Denver would be firm on that price, the Cowboys would have to give up their first-round pick in order to acquire Jeudy. Obviously things can change, perhaps the Cowboys could throw in a player to make their second-rounder look more appealing. Or the Broncos may come down on price. Or maybe nothing will come of this at all.

If the Cowboys did acquire Jeudy then they would have the ability to pick up his fifth-year option this offseason, a decision they are already going to be facing with CeeDee Lamb (really a formality as Lamb’s will obviously be picked up). Jeudy was taken two spots ahead of Lamb in the first round the 2020 NFL Draft.

At the very least it does seem significant that Dallas is poking around the idea of Jerry Jeudy. They clearly believe that they need some help so if it does not wind up becoming Jeudy then who is it going to be? The answer cannot be no one, can it?

Update: 9:20pm ET

It seems like Jerry Jeudy may be staying put.

While lots of teams have called on Broncos WRs (Jeudy, Sutton) including some who have been aggressive, it doesn’t appear Denver is interested in moving them per source. (1/2) #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 17, 2023

We will see.