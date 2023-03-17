The Dallas Cowboys have started the free agency with a bang to the surprise of many. They made a trade to acquire former Defensive Player of the Year, cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Perhaps even more surprising, the team informed running back Ezekiel Elliott that he would be released, electing not to rework his contract with the team. Dallas also retained some key pieces of their defense and restructured the contracts of several players to make more cap space.

Though they have made good progress, the Cowboys still have many areas to address and wide receiver is one of them. The Cowboys have been linked to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham for months. Once again, credit to the front office for being active in the early stages of free agency, but they have to keep searching for help at wide receiver and fans are clamoring for more in that department. The James Washington experiment never got off the ground and the youth at wide receiver in the form of Jalen Tolbert and Simi Fehoko didn’t inspire any hope or confidence last season.

The Cowboys are hopefully looking to land one big weapon at wide receiver, or maybe not. Maybe they settle back and survey the landscape from a distance, opting to wait on receiver help and look to the draft for pass-catching help. If they go this route, they’ll likely go for a second- or third-tier option in free agency to supplement with an early draft pick. With that in mind, here’s one low-cost free agent pass catcher the team could turn to once the dust settles on the first and second wave of free agency.

Chosen Robbie Anderson

Position: Wide receiver

NFL exp: 8 yrs.

(To clear up any confusion, it seems that Anderson has changed his first name to Chosen as explained in this recent article).

Acquiring more speed at wide receiver should be the most important characteristic in the team’s search for help in that department. The team severely was hampered by a lack of explosive outlets, and it cost them dearly against the San Francisco 49ers in the postseason. Picking up a wide receiver like Anderson would fit their budget and fill a void of a deep threat within their offense.

Anderson was once viewed as an up-and-coming overachiever during his time with the New York Jets, averaging fourteen yards per catch in each of his seasons in New York. However, after signing in Carolina, Anderson hasn’t come close to replicating those numbers. That can be attributed to a revolving door at quarterback in Carolina and falling out of favor with coaching staffs in both Carolina and Arizona.

Playing in Dallas with more stability at quarterback and more experience in the coaching department, in a more defined role, could help Anderson captures of some the magic that saw him work his way up from undrafted rookie to NFL starter. Having been traded to the Cardinals and subsequently released, Anderson should cost the Cowboys pennies on the dollar and could be had for next to nothing.

Signing Anderson would still allow the Cowboys to draft a receiver in the first three rounds and give that player time to acclimate themselves to the Dallas offense and the speed of the NFL. This would be nothing more than sensible a bargain at worst provided they supplement the addition with tangible drafted talent. A Stephen Jones special.