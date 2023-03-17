 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cowboys free agency 2023: Dallas bringing back quarterback Cooper Rush on 2-year, $6M deal

The Cowboys have settled their question at backup QB by bringing back Cooper Rush.

By RJ Ochoa
/ new
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have been busy so far in free agency and a lot of their work has had to do with players who they already had in their building. As of Friday morning the Cowboys had already brought back Tony Pollard (by way of the franchise tag), Terence Steele (they placed a second-round tender on him so he is not going anywhere), Donovan Wilson, Leighton Vander Esch, and C.J. Goodwin.

But there remain other positions that need to be addressed and the Cowboys still needed to figure out what was going to happen at quarterback behind Dak Prescott. Dak missed five games this past season, a stretch of time that Cooper Rush played very well in going 4-1 and keeping the season alive.

There is good news to share. Rush is not going anywhere.

Cooper Rush is returning tot he Cowboys on a 2-year, $6M deal

The Cowboys have been open about wanting to draft a quarterback this year, and while that is a good philosophy to have (churning through players who play the most important position is a good thing for depth), you are always one moment away from your backup having to save you as we learned last season.

As fate would have it the backup quarterback market has been rather interesting and seen most signal-callers find new homes. Mike White (our old friend) wound up with the Miami Dolphins, Marcus Mariota is finally joining the Philadelphia Eagles, and Philly’s old backup Gardner Minshew is headed to the Indianapolis Colts.

Cooper Rush will not be wearing a new uniform in 2023. He is back.

This is a relatively cheap deal so this really does work out for everybody involved. Dallas gets to keep a familiar face around in the event of an emergency, and Rush gets a nice payday to keep the status quo going.

There were a lot of people who thought that Rush would make his way to the Los Angeles Chargers given that Kellen Moore, who Rush beat out as an undrafted rookie, is their new offensive coordinator. But that is obviously not going to happen as Rush stays home.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys