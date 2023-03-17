The Dallas Cowboys have been busy so far in free agency and a lot of their work has had to do with players who they already had in their building. As of Friday morning the Cowboys had already brought back Tony Pollard (by way of the franchise tag), Terence Steele (they placed a second-round tender on him so he is not going anywhere), Donovan Wilson, Leighton Vander Esch, and C.J. Goodwin.

But there remain other positions that need to be addressed and the Cowboys still needed to figure out what was going to happen at quarterback behind Dak Prescott. Dak missed five games this past season, a stretch of time that Cooper Rush played very well in going 4-1 and keeping the season alive.

There is good news to share. Rush is not going anywhere.

Cooper Rush is returning tot he Cowboys on a 2-year, $6M deal

The Cowboys have been open about wanting to draft a quarterback this year, and while that is a good philosophy to have (churning through players who play the most important position is a good thing for depth), you are always one moment away from your backup having to save you as we learned last season.

As fate would have it the backup quarterback market has been rather interesting and seen most signal-callers find new homes. Mike White (our old friend) wound up with the Miami Dolphins, Marcus Mariota is finally joining the Philadelphia Eagles, and Philly’s old backup Gardner Minshew is headed to the Indianapolis Colts.

Cooper Rush will not be wearing a new uniform in 2023. He is back.

Dak’s backup is back: The #Cowboys are signing QB Cooper Rush, source says. It’s a 2-year deal for $6M max. 1st year & signing bonus fully guaranteed. The passer who ripped off four straight wins in 2022 returns. Rush was represented on the deal by @Chriscabott of @equitysports. pic.twitter.com/KtesrjbzKA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2023

Cowboys are re-signing QB Cooper Rush to a two-year contract worth a maximum $6 million, a person familiar with deal said. Rush is fully guaranteed $2.75M in 2023. Dak Prescott, Rush and Will Grier all under contract. Jerry Jones also has expressed desire to draft a QB next month — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 17, 2023

This is a relatively cheap deal so this really does work out for everybody involved. Dallas gets to keep a familiar face around in the event of an emergency, and Rush gets a nice payday to keep the status quo going.

There were a lot of people who thought that Rush would make his way to the Los Angeles Chargers given that Kellen Moore, who Rush beat out as an undrafted rookie, is their new offensive coordinator. But that is obviously not going to happen as Rush stays home.