We are about a full business week into free agency across the NFL, and the Dallas Cowboys continue to be linked to all sorts of wide receivers. This is the case because the Cowboys have a dire need at the wideout position. Dallas infamously traded away Amari Cooper this time last year and spent a lot of the 2022 season paying the price for it.

As the rumor mill has churned we have heard names like DeAndre Hopkins, Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and obviously Odell Beckham Jr. be linked to the Cowboys in various capacities. There have been different levels of interest reported for the Cowboys with each player, for the most part it has all just been smoke to this point.

On Friday afternoon, 105.3 The Fan’s Dallas Cowboys insider offer a notebook’s worth full of notes regarding this situation. Make sure to read all of his work, but here are the highlights.

The Cowboys haven’t been “near as invested” in the Hopkins situation as many would have hoped, but Hopkins is open to playing for the Cowboys and is willing to make financial concessions to do so.

Despite reports the Cowboys called about Jerry Jeudy, they apparently have not.

Denver’s Courtland Sutton would have a similar price as Jeudy which sort of rules him out.

The Cowboys are not going to overpay for a receiver and are not even going to pay market value, they want a great deal like they got with Stephon Gilmore (and like they gave the Cleveland Browns with Amari Cooper)

Obviously Odell Beckham Jr.’s name continues to pop up and unlike Hopkins, Jeudy or Sutton, he is a free agent, one that Jerry Jones seems to be infatuated with.

We will see what comes of all of this discussion. For now, we wait.