It sounds like DeAndre Hopkins wants to be a Cowboy and will be willing to work on the finances to get there.

Sources have told 105.3 The Fan that Hopkins would welcome a trade to the Cowboys, and he’s willing to make financial concessions in order to achieve that end. The Cowboys aren’t the only team Hopkins would like to play for, but they are certainly on his shortlist. But here’s the cold reality of all the Hopkins chatter: the Cowboys haven’t been nearly as invested in a potential marriage as Hopkins or many fans would hope. That’s not to say they couldn’t get involved at some point, but as of right now, there has been zero movement from the Cowboys side. What about Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy? Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright reported this week that the Cowboys are one of a few teams that have recently inquired about Jeudy. Team sources have disputed the claim that the Cowboys have inquired about Jeudy this offseason, but they have considered the former first round pick in the past. During the Cowboys’ identity crisis at receiver last fall, they looked into Jeudy’s availability. They did their homework at the NFL trade deadline, but ultimately balked at the price, and turned their attention to Texans WR Brandin Cooks. Despite their best efforts, the Cowboys backed out of a deal for Cooks due to what they believed were moving goalposts for compensation.

The front office made another intelligent move bringing back Cooper Rush.

The Dallas Cowboys continued to check off their wish list in free agency Friday by agreeing to terms with quarterback Cooper Rush who returns as Dak Prescott’s primary backup. Rush was a huge success in place of Prescott in 2022. He went 4-1 as starter and kept the Cowboys in contention while Prescott missed five games with a fractured thumb. Rush play’s didn’t translate into huge market in free agency. So he is back in Dallas on a modest two-year deal for $6 million. The first year of the deal is guaranteed at $2.75 million. In nine games in 2022, Rush was 84-of-162 passing for 1,051 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Cowboys re-signed Leighton Vander Esch, but that might not stop them from looking for more help.

Future Hall-Of-Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner remains unsigned as NFL free agency rolls. … and a source tells CowboysSI.com that the Dallas Cowboys - well aware of a possible Wagner reunion with the Seattle Seahawks - are “monitoring” the status of the durable 32-year-old, who started all 17 games for the Los Angeles Rams last season, playing nearly every defensive snap. After Dallas re-signed Leighton Vander Esch to a two-year deal, the likelihood of Wagner playing for the Cowboys cooled. However, “never say never” with Dallas, which has been linked to Wagner for nearly two years. Wagner recorded 140 tackles, a career-high six sacks, two interceptions, and five passes defended. Wagner was a second-team All-Pro. One NFL source tells CowboysSI.com that Wagner doesn’t “run” well anymore … which is also worth “monitoring.” The 11-year veteran is ranked as ESPN’s third-best player available, behind tight end Dalton Schultz, who takes the top spot on ESPN’s rankings. Notably, Odell Beckham Jr., who also has been tied to Dallas, is No. 4.

After Dallas released Ezekiel Elliott, it remains to be seen where he could land. Here are some potential fits.

In his seven seasons in Dallas he rushed for 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns, but the Cowboys appear ready to turn to Tony Pollard to lead the way out of the backfield. However, Elliott’s time likely isn’t done in the NFL - with CBS Sports listing three potential landing spots for the former Buckeye. The three teams that they believe could make sense for Elliott are the Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals and a potential return to the Cowboys. A return to the Cowboys is not completely out of the picture, of course, as the team and Elliott could agree to a restructured deal to bring him back. That might not be as likely as the other two, though, with Pollard in the building and the possibility of drafting a running back with their No. 26 overall pick. As for the Texans and Bengals, both teams appear more feasible destinations for the veteran running back. Houston will turn to second-year running back Dameon Pierce to lead the way out of the backfield, as he will get the lion’s share of snaps. However, bringing in Elliott as a backup to spell Pierce could be a smart move for a rebuilding Texans team.

