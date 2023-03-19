The Dallas Cowboys already made a trade this offseason to fill a major hole on their roster. They flipped a fifth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts for Stephon Gilmore. That filled their need for someone opposite Trevon Diggs at corner.

Now, they have filled another huge need on their roster before getting to the NFL draft. Dallas has sent a fifth-round pick this year, and a sixth-round pick next year, for wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the Hosuton Texans. Dallas has needed some help to pair with CeeDee Lamb, and a hopefully recovered Michael Gallup, for the 2023 season.

Sources: The #Texans are trading WR Brandin Cooks to the #Cowboys for a 5th this year and 6th next year. A big-play threat for Dallas. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2023

The Cowboys gave up pick No. 161 to Houston for Brandin Cooks. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 19, 2023

Cooks should help present a big-play threat for a unit that could use some more explosiveness. The Cowboys were caught short of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball in 2022, and it looks like they won’t suffer that fate again. Along with Lamb and Tony Pollard, the Cowboys now have another weapon that can diversify what the offense can do. And they didn’t give up a lot to get him.

[UPDATE]: