The Dallas Cowboys traded for Brandin Cooks on Sunday morning. All told the Cowboys sent a fifth-round draft pick this year and a sixth-round draft pick next year to acquire Cooks from the Houston Texans. This was the second trade this offseason that Dallas made involving a fifth-round pick this year, the other coming in the legal tampering period when they sent it to the Indianapolis Colts for cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

With so much happening around the Cowboys and their draft capital we wanted to offer a refresher at exactly what they will have to work with during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here are all of the Cowboys’ draft picks following the Brandin Cooks trade.

As noted, the Cowboys have dealt two different fifth-round picks for Gilmore and Cooks but still have one remaining. This is because Dallas received two fifth-round compensatory picks.

The fifth-rounder that Dallas sent to Indianapolis (176 overall) was actually the lower of their two fifth-round compensatory picks. They sent the 161st overall pick to Houston (plus a 2024 sixth-rounder as noted) and that was actually their own original fifth-round selection which leaves them with 169 overall, the higher of their two comp picks.

As of Sunday afternoon on March 19th the Cowboys have seven total picks (shout out Monica Geller), one in each and every round. We will see if they deal for anybody else either in the lead-up to or during the NFL Draft. For now, this is what they have going on.