NFL combine 2023: How to watch, events, start time, TV schedule, streaming and more

It’s true that the NFL combine for 2023 is already underway, but unless your coach or front office makes news in a press conference, the real news is made when the draft prospects hit the field. And that is what is happening today, Thursday, March 2nd.

Teams will be putting the prospects through the old familiar drills - 40-yard dash, 3-cone drill, vertical jump, broad jump, 20-yard shuttle run, 60-yard shuttle run, and bench press.

Here’s what you need to know to check out the annual spectacle.

When: The 2023 combine started on Tuesday and will last through Sunday March 5th

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IND

TV: NFL Network

Thursday, Friday at 3 PM ET

Saturday, Sunday at 1 PM ET

Stream: NFL+, NFL.com

Who/when:

Defensive linemen, linebackers — Thursday

Defensive backs, special teams — Friday

Quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends — Saturday

Running backs, offensive linemen — Sunday