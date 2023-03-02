NFL combine 2023: How to watch, events, start time, TV schedule, streaming and more

It’s true that the NFL combine for 2023 is already underway, but unless your coach or front office makes news in a press conference, the real news is made when the draft prospects hit the field. And that is what is happening today, Thursday, March 2nd.
Teams will be putting the prospects through the old familiar drills - 40-yard dash, 3-cone drill, vertical jump, broad jump, 20-yard shuttle run, 60-yard shuttle run, and bench press.
Here’s what you need to know to check out the annual spectacle.
When: The 2023 combine started on Tuesday and will last through Sunday March 5th
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IND
TV: NFL Network
Thursday, Friday at 3 PM ET
Saturday, Sunday at 1 PM ET
Stream: NFL+, NFL.com
Who/when:
Defensive linemen, linebackers — Thursday
Defensive backs, special teams — Friday
Quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends — Saturday
Running backs, offensive linemen — Sunday
