 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL combine 2023: How to watch, events, start time, TV schedule, streaming and more

How and when to watch the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

By Dave Halprin
/ new
NFL: Combine Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s true that the NFL combine for 2023 is already underway, but unless your coach or front office makes news in a press conference, the real news is made when the draft prospects hit the field. And that is what is happening today, Thursday, March 2nd.

Teams will be putting the prospects through the old familiar drills - 40-yard dash, 3-cone drill, vertical jump, broad jump, 20-yard shuttle run, 60-yard shuttle run, and bench press.

Here’s what you need to know to check out the annual spectacle.

When: The 2023 combine started on Tuesday and will last through Sunday March 5th

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IND

TV: NFL Network
Thursday, Friday at 3 PM ET
Saturday, Sunday at 1 PM ET

Stream: NFL+, NFL.com

Who/when:
Defensive linemen, linebackers — Thursday
Defensive backs, special teams — Friday
Quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends — Saturday
Running backs, offensive linemen — Sunday

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys