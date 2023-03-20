The Dallas Cowboys spent the first week of free agency bringing crucial players back, and even adding to the roster by way of trade in both Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks. Simply put, it was about everything we could have wanted to see them do.

Part of what made this past week so impressive for the Cowboys is that it shored up would-be needs ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. In acquiring Gilmore and Cooks, the Cowboys do not need a cornerback or wide receiver as much as they did before the legal tampering period began. It is the smart way to build a football roster.

If you polled a group of Cowboys fans on Monday morning what the team’s biggest need is at the moment a handful may have said defensive line. The team reportedly wants to bring back defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, but it appears that they are adding to the group by way of a more unique approach.

Isaac Alarcon is switching positions to defensive line this season

Over the last couple of years conversations about the Cowboys offensive line have included international player pathway program member Isaac Alarcon. He picked up a lot of fans when the Cowboys were on Hard Knocks ahead of the 2021 season and he is a story that is very much worth rooting for.

It appears that the story is changing as ESPN’s Todd Archer reported on Monday that Alarcon would be switching positions in 2023. He is going from the offensive line to the defensive line.

After three years on the Cowboys’ practice squad through the international player pathway program as an offensive lineman, I'm told Isaac Alarcon will shift over to the defensive line this year. The staff liked what he did in practice and now want to see if he has a chance there. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 20, 2023

The Cowboys clearly value Alarcon and view him as an athlete that can help their team. While that help may not be coming on the offensive line, this is certainly a creative way to go about incorporating his skillset.

There are all sorts of stories in NFL history about players who switched positions and carved out quality careers. Consider that recent Cowboys tackle Jason Peters was initially a tight end.