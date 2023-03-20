 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Cowboys restructure Brandin Cooks deal and create more cap space

The Cowboys front office makes a good move even better.

By Tony Catalina
/ new
New York Jets v Houston Texans Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

You’d be hard-pressed to find legitimate criticism of the Cowboys front office right now. As this free agency cycle continues, it seems the Joneses and company are keeping the good moves coming.

While most moves have widely been viewed as positive across the fanbase, the acquisition of Brandin Cooks may be viewed as the best of them all. The Cowboys seemingly added to that and let the good moves continue with a reworked deal for the newly-acquired wide receiver that makes the acquisition more team-friendly for 2023.

Not only was Dallas able to flip a fifth-round compensatory pick in 2023 and a sixth in 2024 into a Cooks addition, they were able to do so while having the Texans take on a third of the money this year to sweeten the deal and facilitate the trade.

Once in Dallas. the Cowboys were able to work with Cooks to make the contract even more favorable for the team in 2023 for the salary cap. By doing so it frees up an additional six million dollars for the Cowboys to look around and better their roster in any additional way they see fit over the next few weeks.

There’s no way around it, this is a win for the Cowboys front office and this Brandin Cooks trade can only be described as a home run move at every step.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys