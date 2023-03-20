You’d be hard-pressed to find legitimate criticism of the Cowboys front office right now. As this free agency cycle continues, it seems the Joneses and company are keeping the good moves coming.

While most moves have widely been viewed as positive across the fanbase, the acquisition of Brandin Cooks may be viewed as the best of them all. The Cowboys seemingly added to that and let the good moves continue with a reworked deal for the newly-acquired wide receiver that makes the acquisition more team-friendly for 2023.

The Cowboys have restructured Brandin Cooks contract, turning $8m of his $12m base salary into signing bonus. His salary is now $4m. He will count $6m against the cap. He is still making the $18m he was guaranteed in 2023 with Houston paying him $6m. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 21, 2023

Not only was Dallas able to flip a fifth-round compensatory pick in 2023 and a sixth in 2024 into a Cooks addition, they were able to do so while having the Texans take on a third of the money this year to sweeten the deal and facilitate the trade.

Brandin Cooks contract:

2 years, $20 million, $12 million guaranteed



Bonus: $8 million

2023 base salary: $4m (guaranteed)

2024 base salary: $8m

2025: voidable

2026: voidable



2023 cap number: $6m



Houston paid $6 million to Cooks, giving him $18m guaranteed this year. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 21, 2023

Once in Dallas. the Cowboys were able to work with Cooks to make the contract even more favorable for the team in 2023 for the salary cap. By doing so it frees up an additional six million dollars for the Cowboys to look around and better their roster in any additional way they see fit over the next few weeks.

There’s no way around it, this is a win for the Cowboys front office and this Brandin Cooks trade can only be described as a home run move at every step.