Forget about Odell Beckham Jr., DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Evans, or any other wide receiver rumored to be linked to the Dallas Cowboys via trade this offseason. You can scratch all of those names off the list because they’ve gone an entirely different direction by completing a trade with Houston Texans to bring WR Brandin Cooks to Dallas.

Sources: The #Texans are trading WR Brandin Cooks to the #Cowboys for a 5th this year and 6th next year. A big-play threat for Dallas. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2023

First Stephon Gilmore and now Brandin Cooks. These two trades should be viewed as nothing more than homerun hits for the Cowboys this offseason, as well as being significant upgrades at their respective positions. However, the Cooks trade in particular has the makings of being something truly special.

Believe it or not, but Brandin Cooks is one of the most versatile and dynamic wide receivers in the entire NFL right now. Pound for pound he measures up surprisingly well against any WR in the league, however, he’s still somehow vastly underappreciated for his ability to be a game-changing three-level threat in the passing game.

The truth is, there aren’t very many receivers in the league who are capable of doing the things Brandin Cooks can do physically. In fact, one of the best comparisons of NFL receivers with the same kind of physical traits and playmaking ability on all three levels of the field is Tyreek Hill.

Thanks to the fact he played for and won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, Tyreek Hill is a household name. Minus the Super Bowl victory though, Cooks and Hill are very similar as far as size, speed, and skill set.

As far as physical traits and athleticism is concerned, Brandin Cooks and Tyreek Hill are similar players. They also stack up eerily similar as far as statistics are concerned as well. While Cooks has been in the league for two extra years, he spent a few of those years in the QB purgatory of Houston.

Career stats:

Brandin Cooks - 630 receptions, 8,616 yards, 49 TDs (13.7 yards per reception)

630 receptions, 8,616 yards, 49 TDs (13.7 yards per reception) Tyreek Hill - 598 receptions, 8,340 yards, 63 TDs (13.9 yards per reception)

What is so good about the trade is the compensation the Cowboys gave up to acquire Brandin Cooks compared to what the Miami Dolphins sent the Kansas City Chiefs for Tyreek Hill.

Trade details:#Dolphins get:



• WR Tyreek Hill#Chiefs get:



• 2022 1st-round pick (#29)

• 2022 2nd-round pick (#50)

• 2022 4th

• 2023 4th

• 2023 6th — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) March 23, 2022

So in review, the Cowboys add a much-needed explosive threat to their offense for nothing more than a fifth-round draft pick in 2023 and a sixth-rounder in 2024 for a player with traits similar to the one the Miami Dolphins spent a fortune on to acquire. That’s just good business.

There’s nothing about this trade that doesn’t reflect well on the Cowboys front office. A front office in which that has been highly criticized for their somewhat complacent view of free agency and making moves to upgrade the roster outside of the NFL Draft. This trade and the one to acquire Stephon Gilmore should receive nothing but glowing reviews.

While the Cowboys still have more moves to make ahead of the 2023 season, they are already assembling a roster that should put them in contention to be Super Bowl favorites this year. It’s an exciting time to be a Cowboys fan and it’s going to be really interesting to see what they do from here on out. Get your popcorn ready!