The Dallas Cowboys have been rather busy since free agency began, and while they have added a couple of notable players, neither of them have actually come by way of free agency.

To date, Dallas has added cornerback Stephon Gilmore and wide receiver Brandin Cooks but acquired both of them via trade. Tuesday brought with it the first true free agent signing for the team and it is offensive lineman Chuma Edoga. You may recall that Dallas was interested in trading for Edoga last year.

From the mothership:

Depth on the offensive line is always a luxury. The Cowboys seemingly added to that on Tuesday by acquiring veteran Chuma Edoga to the mix. Edoga could even be a candidate to compete for the starting spot at left guard to replace Connor McGovern.

The Cowboys saw Connor McGovern leave in free agency to the Buffalo Bills and McGovern held a valuable role on the team as a starter, and previously a depth player. Edoga now gives Dallas some legitimate depth along the interior which is never a bad thing.

Obviously the Cowboys will likely add to the offensive line during the 2023 NFL Draft, but they are shoring up positions of need before they get there which you always love to see.