Having signed two players already on Monday in Chuma Edoga and Ronald Jones, not to mention bringing back Ronald Jones, the Dallas Cowboys continued their free agent flurry by adding another move to the transaction wire.

It was reported on Monday afternoon that Dallas has re-signed defensive end Dante Fowler to a 1-year contract. Since the beginning of free agency the Cowboys have had a sharp focus on retaining their own assets and Fowler is another example of such. By signing Fowler the team retains a veteran that was a key depth piece on their dominant defense.

Breaking: FA pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. is re-signing with the #Cowboys on a 1-year deal, sources tell @theScore.



Fowler recorded 6 sacks, 7 TFLs and 2 FFs for Dan Quinn’s dominant unit last season. Dallas keeps a key member of its defense. pic.twitter.com/yOoguPCbMO — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 21, 2023

Fowler recorded 6 sacks, 7 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in 2022. While playing only 30% of the defensive snaps, Fowler accounted for 21 quarterback pressures.

Dante returns to a a pass rush unit intact that features the like DeMarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons and an ascending Sam Williams. After announcing the move the Cowboys can now turn their attention to fortifying their interior and the 2023 NFL Draft that is fast-approaching.