It has been something of a whirlwind in free agency for the Dallas Cowboys. Instead of the glacial pace of signing players, the new announcements just keep coming, and the latest is the signing of long snapper Trent Sieg.

Sources confirm: The Dallas Cowboys have signed LS Trent Sieg. It’s a one-year deal worth $1.08 million, with $152k signing bonus. — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) March 22, 2023

Long snapper was the only position on the entire roster that the team did not have at least a placeholder under contract. It is not exactly a position that makes or breaks a team, but it can have a big impact if it goes wrong. For years, ever since the beginning of the L.P. Ladouceur era, and continuing through the Jake McQuaide and Matt Overton tenures, the Cowboys have basically had perfection at this role. Now Sieg, who has spent his entire NFL career to this point with the Raiders both in Oakland and Las Vegas, will be expected to continue that.

He is a move to be younger at the position. He’s only 27 and has only been in the league for five seasons. While the LS position draws very little attention, it is still an important cog for special teams. And small as this move might seem in the overall scheme of things, it is just another example of how the Cowboys are taking care of business swiftly and efficiently this year.

Now the only big question for special teams is who will be doing the placekicking. Tristan Vizcaino is on the roster, but it seems almost certain they will bring someone in at some point to compete for the job.

At least they don’t have to worry about who will be snapping the ball to them.