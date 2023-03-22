Fowler has been a priority for the Cowboys, and they have retained him on a one-year deal.

It’s been a busy past few days for the Dallas Cowboys as 2023 NFL free agency got underway last week, and they’re not slowing down at all on Tuesday. Having signed Rico Dowdle back to the running back room, adding two-time Super Bowl winner Ronald Jones to that mix as well along with offensive lineman Chuma Edoga in the same day, it’s Dante Fowler who gets the next nod. Fowler and the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a deal that will keep him in Dallas for the 2023 season. It’s a signing that might fly under the radar for most, but not if you know what Fowler was able to achieve in a resurgent season as a rotational pass rusher for head coach Mike McCarthy.

According to multiple reports, the Dallas Cowboys and Ronald Jones have agreed on a one-year deal. Jones spent the 2022 season with the Chiefs, only appearing in six games. He finished the season with just 70 yards on 17 carries. A second-round pick from USC in 2018, Jones spent his first four seasons with the Buccaneers. His best season as a pro came in 2020 when he carried the ball 192 for 978 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught 28 passes for 165 and a touchdown. Jones brings championship experience with him. He’s a two-time Super Bowl champion, winning one with the Buccaneers and his other last season as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. From 2019 through 2021, Jones combined for 2,668 yards from scrimmage and 16 TDs.

The Cowboys have added some depth to their offensive line. Dallas has signed Chuma Edoga to a one-year deal, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. Edoga, a Jets third-round pick in the 2019 draft, has appeared in 24 games with 13 starts. He started eight games as a rookie before playing 11 games with four starts in 2020. New York waived Edoga last August and he was claimed by Atlanta. He appeared in a pair of games with one start for the Falcons in 2022, playing 55 offensive snaps. Edoga took a free-agent visit with the Cowboys on Monday.

Ezekiel Elliott is no longer with the Dallas Cowboys and that means focusing in on how to rebuild the running back position around Tony Pollard, who is currently on a franchise tag and recovering from a fractured leg suffered in the NFC Divisional Round, and that’s led the club to strike a deal with Rico Dowdle in free agency. Dowdle, a former undrafted free agent in 2020, joined the Cowboys following the draft and spent his first three NFL seasons in Dallas — establishing himself as a worthy backup who saw his 2022 season derailed by injury. That cleared the way for rookie running back Malik Davis to shine when given the opportunity, so Dowdle re-enters the mix looking to once again compete against Davis once training camp rolls around in July. Having initially entered this year’s free agency as a restricted free agent, Dowdle was not issued a tender offer and, as such, became an unrestricted free agent able to sign with any of the other 31 teams.

Pick 26: Dallas Cowboys - Mazi Smith Michigan · DT · Junior (RS) Smith has generated a lot of buzz in personnel circles for his combination of athleticism and power. His best football is ahead of him and he’d fill a need in Dallas.

