Cowboys free agency 2023: Dallas bringing back defensive lineman Takk McKinley

Takk McKinley is returning to the Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys certainly are keeping busy this off-season. Having been unusually active for this time of the year, the team returned yet another player on Wednesday by re-signing defensive end Takk McKinley.

The former first-round pick remains in the fold after being signed last season but not appearing in any games. Entering his seventh NFL season, McKinley once again looks to be a rotational piece on a defense that features one of the league’s best pass rush units.

McKinley was taken in the first round by Atlanta in 2017 under then-Falcons coach Dan Quinn. He has struggled to maintain the consistency he had over his first two seasons in Atlanta where had 12 sacks despite starting only 20 games. McKinley will likely have some strong competition to keep a roster spot this season as the team recently re-signed Dante Fowler to a 1-year deal and the Cowboys will surely add more edge defenders in the NFL Draft next month.

